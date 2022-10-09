Weapon Masters! codes in Roblox: Free Boosts, Rebirths, and more (October 2022)

Clean Studios. created Roblox Weapon Masters! and launched it on June 2, 2020. Since then, the game has seen 13.3 million visits and over 13 thousand likes. Players can also enlist the help of some codes offered by the creators of the title to get free rewards. The codes can be redeemed for Strength and boosts that provide perks for a short period of time.

In Weapon Masters!, players have to swing their weapons to get Strength. They can then use the accumulated amount to buy better gear. There are many bosses to defeat and numerous maps to explore.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Weapon Masters!

Active codes in Roblox Weapon Masters!

.Here are the active codes in this Roblox game:

12KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x Prestiges, Rebirths, and Strength Boosts (New)

4klikes80 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 minutes of Strength Boost

6klikes125 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three hours of Double Strength

7500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three hours of 2x Strength

grass625 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one hour of Auto Clicker

jump222 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three hours of 2x Rebirths

oneyearcelebration1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 12 hours of Auto-Clicker

oneyearcelebration2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth

update7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 minutes of Strength Boost

water555 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three hours of 2x Strength

Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Masters!

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

1.5klikes20 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Strength

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Boost

11KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Boost

150likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Strength

1klikes20 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Strength

1mvisits100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Strength

2klikes40 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Strength

300likes2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Strength

3dot5million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Strength Boost

3klikes70 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Strength

5.5klikes100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Strength Boost

cave - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 minute Strength Boost

halloween2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three hours of Auto Clicker

hammers - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 minute Strength Boost

reaper - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Strength Boost

sorry1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 24 hours of Auto Clicker

sorry2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 24 hours of Auto Rebirth

trickortreat2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rebirth Boost

update8 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Auto Clicker

update9 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Auto Clicker

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Weapon Masters!

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in the game:

Start the Weapon Masters! and wait for the lobby to appear.

Select the Codes option. A pop-up will appear, and you can enter the code here.

Copy and paste an active code in the relevant textbox.

Hit Redeem, which is next to the textbox.

To avoid errors in using active codes, gamers should copy and paste them into the textbox instead of manually entering them. This way, the scope for mistakes is mitigated.

