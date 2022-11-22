Weapon Masters codes in Roblox: Free boosts, strength, and more (November 2022)

To gain strength in Roblox Weapon Masters, players must swing their weapons. From thereon, they can use that strength to buy a better arsenal. There is a library of incredible weapons in the game.

The active codes listed below can be redeemed by players to gain more strength, boosts to multiply their earnings and other worthwhile rewards.

In the Roblox game, one can also engage in combat with each other to establish dominance. To claim the top rank on the scoreboard, they can engage in combat with their friends or other competitors.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Weapon Masters

These are the working codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Below are the active codes in the game:

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for a Boost

11KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for a Boost

12KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for 2x Prestiges, Rebirths, and Strength Boosts

3dot5million - This code can be redeemed for a Strength Boost

4klikes80 - This code can be redeemed for 15 minute Strength Boost

5.5klikes100 - This code can be redeemed for a Strength Boost

6klikes125 - This code can be redeemed for 3 hours of Double Strength

7500LIKES - This code can be redeemed for 3 hours of 2x Strength

grass625 - This code can be redeemed for 1 hour of Auto Clicker

jump222 - This code can be redeemed for 3 hours of 2x Rebirths

oneyearcelebration1 - This code can be redeemed for 12 hours of Auto-Clicker

oneyearcelebration2 - This code can be redeemed for 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth

release - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

update7 - This code can be redeemed for 15 minute Strength Boost

update8 - This code can be redeemed for Auto Clicker

water555 - This code can be redeemed for 3 hours of 2x Strength

Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Although Roblox developers did not mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

1.5klikes20 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

150likes - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

1klikes20 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

1mvisits100 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

2klikes40 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

300likes2020 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

3klikes70 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

cave - This code can be redeemed for 15 minute Strength Boost

halloween2020 - This code can be redeemed for 3 hours of Auto Clicker

hammers - This code can be redeemed for 15 minute Strength Boost

reaper - This code can be redeemed for a Strength Boost

sorry1 - This code can be redeemed for 24 hours of Auto Clicker

sorry2 - This code can be redeemed for 24 hours of Auto Rebirth

trickortreat2020 - This code can be redeemed for Rebirth Boost

update1 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

update2 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

update3 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

update5 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Strength

update9 - This code can be redeemed for Auto Clicker

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the Roblox platform on either the browser or the desktop app.

Next, search for the game. It normally takes a few minutes on the browser but pops up immediately on the app.

Once the game is fully loaded, stay in the summoned area.

Now, look for the icon that says 'Code' and select it.

A new window should appear with the space to enter the code.

Enter the code into the text box.

The final step is to hit the Redeem button and collect the rewards.

Obviously, players can type in the code, but that opens up the possibility of making errors. Copy-pasting remains the best way to redeem codes.

