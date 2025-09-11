What does the Cardinal do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden routinely adds new Pets to give players more ways to improve their garden's productivity and increase the value of their harvests. The Cardinal is a Common-rarity Pet that debuted with the Fairy World update. It closely resembles its real-life counterpart, possessing a red feathered body, a yellow beak, and black markings on its face.

Ad

Due to its rarity, the Cardinal is easily obtainable in the current update. Here's how you can get the Pet and benefit from its ability in Grow a Garden.

Cardinal's ability in Grow a Garden

The Cardinal is a Common Pet (Image via Roblox)

When a Cardinal is active in your garden, it lets all Magical-type plants grow 1.63x faster. The applied growth boost will increase as the Pet continues to level up or age in the game.

Ad

Trending

Cardinal is especially useful for new players who quickly want to grow their Magical plants and sell them for profit. This Pet always has its passive ability active, requiring no cooldowns, so each Magical plant in the garden will benefit from its effects.

Here is the list of currently available Magical-type plants:

Wispwing : Has a 0.5% drop rate in Enchanted Seed Pack and Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack

: Has a 0.5% drop rate in Enchanted Seed Pack and Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack Aetherfruit : Has a 1% drop rate in Enchanted Seed Pack and Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack

: Has a 1% drop rate in Enchanted Seed Pack and Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack Aurora Vine : Obtainable as a Wish from the Tier 5 Fountain Rewards

: Obtainable as a Wish from the Tier 5 Fountain Rewards Spirit Flower : Has a 4.5% drop rate in Enchanted Seed Pack and Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack

: Has a 4.5% drop rate in Enchanted Seed Pack and Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack Untold Bell : Buy it from the Fairy Fare's Shop with 7500 Fairy Points

: Buy it from the Fairy Fare's Shop with 7500 Fairy Points Pixie Faern : Buy it from the Fairy Fare's Shop with 800 Fairy Points

: Buy it from the Fairy Fare's Shop with 800 Fairy Points Golden Egg : An egg laid by the Golden Goose Pet

: An egg laid by the Golden Goose Pet Tranquil Bloom: Has a 1% drop rate in any remaining Kitsune Chests

Ad

Besides utilizing a Cardinal's ability, you can increase a plant's growth with the Watering Can. This item can be purchased from the Gear Shop and has 20 uses.

Spirit Flower is one of the coveted crops due to its high sale value. You can learn more about it in our Grow a Garden Spirit Flower guide.

How to get Cardinal in Grow a Garden

The Enchanted Chest (Image via Roblox)

The Cardinal has a 34.5% drop chance in both the Enchanted Chest and the Exotic Enchanted Chest. You're likely to obtain this Pet after opening three of such chests in Grow a Garden.

Ad

Like other 'Exotic' versions of chests and seeds in the title's history, the Exotic Enchanted Chest is Robux-exclusive. You can buy one from the Shop for 199 Robux, whereas the pack of 10 is at the high cost of 1599 Robux.

Meanwhile, the Enchanted Chest can be obtained by simply playing the game. It can be crafted in the event crafting table, acquired as a reward for submitting Fairy Jars to Lumina, and purchased with 8000 Fairy Points. For the latter, you'll need to interact with Lumina in the Fairy World and access their Fairy Fare's stock.

Ad

The Enchanted Chest may not always be in stock. Fortunately, you can restock the shop by spending money, the price of which begins from 10,000 Sheckles.

Also check: Grow a Garden Untold Bell guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the drop chance of Cardinal?

This Common Pet has a 34.5% drop chance in the Enchanted Chest and the Exotic Enchanted Chest.

What is the ability of the Cardinal?

Ad

This Pet boosts the growth of Magical-type plants, such as the Aetherfruit, Spirit Flower, and Aurora Vine.

Is it possible to trade for a Cardinal?

Yes, you can obtain this critter via a trade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025