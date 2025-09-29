What does the Chimpanzee do in Grow a Garden?

Introduced with the Seed Stages update, the Chimpanzee is a Mythical-rarity Pet in Grow a Garden. This member of the ape family has the unique ability to collect and sell crops from a player's garden. The plant, fruit, or vegetable that it chooses is random, and because it sells them automatically, it lets you automate the crop collection and selling process.

Here's a full explanation of the Chimpanzee's ability and the means to acquire it in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Chimpanzee's ability in Grow a Garden

Chimpanzee has a 5% hatch chance (Image via Roblox)

The Chimpanzee has a single ability with a base cooldown of five minutes. When the cooldown is over, it grabs a random crop from the player's garden, heads to the Sell Shop, and sells it. All Sheckles provided by the sold crop are added to the player's account.

There is a 2.3% chance that the Chimpanzee's chosen crop does not get collected. Nonetheless, you'll be able to grow, harvest, and sell crops at any time instead of relying on the creature's assistance.

Despite being of Mythical rarity, the Chimpanzee has an underwhelming ability. It can only collect and sell crops, which players can do themselves. Additionally, the crops are chosen randomly by this critter, so even if you didn't want a Romanesco, Sugar Apple, or Frostpike to be sold, the Chimpanzee will give it to the sell stall.

Check our Grow a Garden Seed Stages patch notes to learn about all the content added by the update.

How to get Chimpanzee in Grow a Garden

The Jungle Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Chimpanzee can be obtained from the Jungle Egg during the Seeds Stages Event. It is the second rarest critter in the egg, possessing a hatch chance of just 5%, befitting its status as a Mythical Pet.

The Jungle Egg can be purchased from the Pet Eggs Shop for 30,000,000 Sheckles or 179 Robux. However, since it is of Divine rarity, it has a low chance of appearing in stock. You'll need to constantly check the shop each time it restocks on a server.

Alternatively, you can acquire the Jungle Egg as a reward for planting and growing Evo Seeds. There are four Evo Seeds that can be bought from the event vendor, namely Common Evo Beetroot, Uncommon Evo Blueberry, Rare Evo Pumpkin, and Legendary Evo Mushroom.

At the moment, this farm management experience does not allow the trade of eggs. However, it is possible to exchange Pets by using a Trading Ticket. You can acquire a Chimpanzee in this way, but you may need to part with a Mythical or higher rarity Pet to obtain it from another player.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the hatch chance of the Chimpanzee Pet?

The Chimpanzee has a 5% hatch chance in the Jungle Egg.

What crops can be sold by the Chimpanzee?

This Pet can sell any crop by activating its ability, regardless of the harvest's rarity and value.

What is the Sheckle cost of a Jungle Egg?

A single Jungle Egg costs 30,000,000 Sheckles.

