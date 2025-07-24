What is Corrupted Event in Grow a Garden?

The announcement of the imminent Corrupted Event in Grow a Garden has got players buzzing. Similar to the ongoing Zen Event, Corrupted is another festivity that will soon to introduce fresh Pets, Seeds, and more content. According to the official announcement, it will go live on July 26, 2025, at 2:00 pm (UTC+0) and last until August 2, 2025, at 10:00 am (UTC+0).
Read on to learn everything that has been revealed about the Corrupted Event.
Everything you need to know about the Corrupted Event in Grow a Garden
The Corrupted Event will soon go live in Grow a Garden, bringing in fresh Seeds, Pets, items, weather, and other features. According to many content creators, it will arrive with the Corrupted Update. Since there's no official confirmation, players are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.
Here's what the official announcement says about the Corrupted Event:
"The Zen event expands with lots more content to explore! A corrupt channeler has arrived and Tranquility is fading, you must help bring and restore balance! Discover and play the Corrupted event! Unlock brand new seeds, pets, items, features, weather, and so much more!"
After assessing this description, it's safe to say that Corrupted will feature a fresh Mutation that will replace the Tranquility Mutation. Furthermore, you can expect it to feature a new Shop that will offer fresh items.
Things to know about the ongoing Zen Event in Grow a Garden
Here are all the important details of the Zen Event in Grow a Garden:
- The Zen Event goes live every hour.
- It grants one random fruit from your garden the Tranquil Mutation.
- Tranquil Mutated fruits can be given to Zen Channeller, who, in exchange, grows a tree for you.
- As you offer more Tranquil Fruits to Zen Channeller, your tree will grow even further, unlocking more items for you to purchase from the Zen Shop.
- Tranqui Fruits can also be used to purchase Chi from Tanuki.
- Chi can be used to purchase various items from the Zen Shop.
- The Zen Shop offers items like Seed Packs, Pets, Eggs, Seeds, and Cosmetics, among other content.
FAQs related to Corrupted Event in Grow a Garden
Is the Corrupted Event a part of the Zen Update?
Although the Corrupted Event wasn't mentioned in the official patch notes of the Zen Update, it seems like the developer has expanded the content offering. This is suggested by the sentence: "The Zen Event expands with lots more content to explore!"
How can I use the fresh Mutation to be introduced in the Corrupted Event?
You can offer this Mutation to the Corrupt Channeler, who would function much like the Zen Channeler.
