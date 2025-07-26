What does Corrupted Kitsune do in Grow a Garden?

Corrupted Kitsune is the latest Grow a Garden Pet that debuted via the Corrupted update. It is a Prismatic rarity critter with 50,000 hunger that can apply two mutations to multiple fruits. You can obtain it by opening the Kitsune Chest or its premium version. There is a 1% chance to obtain this critter, so be ready to open multiple chests.

Here’s a complete breakdown of this Pet’s ability, along with a guide to obtain it.

Explanation of Corrupted Kitsune’s ability in Grow a Garden

Corrupted Kitsune (Image via Roblox)

The Pet’s passive is called Nine-Tailed Curse, which activates approximately every 20 minutes. It causes the critter to emit cursed energy at nine different types of fruit. The energy has around a 20% chance of applying the new Grow a Garden mutation, Corrupt Chakra.

There is also a small chance that the energy applies the Corrupt Foxfire Chakra mutation instead. The Corrupt Chakra mutation grants a 15✕ multiplier, while the Corrupt Foxfire Chakra mutation provides a 90✕ multiplier to a fruit’s selling price.

How to get Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden

You can obtain Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden by opening a Kitsune Chest or Exotic Kitsune Chest. Kitsune Chest is a reward for completing the Kitsune quests.

On the other hand, the Exotic Kitsune Chest is available for purchase only from the Limited Shop. One costs 199 Robux, three cost 575, and ten cost 1,699.

Here is a step-by-step guide to obtaining the Kitsune Chest:

Step 1: Collect five fruits mutated with Tranquil and five with Corrupt

Collect five fruits mutated with Tranquil and five with Corrupt Step 2: Walk up to the Kitsune NPC in the Zen event area in the middle of the map.

Walk up to the Kitsune NPC in the Zen event area in the middle of the map. Step 3: Interact with it by pressing the “E” key.

Interact with it by pressing the “E” key. Step 4: Submit the mutated fruits to Kitsune to complete the Kitsune quest and receive the Kitsune Chest as a reward.

Also read: Corrupted Kodama guide

FAQs

What is the chance of obtaining Corrupted Kitsune?

There is a 1% chance of obtaining this Pet from the Kitsune Chest.

What is the rarity of Corrupted Kitsune?

It belongs to the Prismatic rarity.

What is the ability of Corrupted Kitsune?

The Pet can apply Corrupt Chakra or Corrupt Foxfire Chakra mutation to fruits.

