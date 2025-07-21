What does Crystal Beam do in Grow a Garden?

Crystal Beam appears in the freshly released Crystal event in Grow a Garden. There's no fixed information on whether this event is admin-specific or a simple weather event. However, it's a pretty rare festivity that arrived in-game via the recent Zen Update.
Read on to learn what the Crystal Beams do and how you can engage in this event.
Know what Crystal Beams do in Grow a Garden
When the Crystal event goes live, you will see multiple Crystal Beams of different colors on each corner of the map. When this happens, visit all these beams and power them up. This can be done by simply tapping the E button five times when you near them.
Once you power up all the Crystals, you will see a beam of light charging from all these Crystals toward the sky, intersecting each other. The whole map will light up when this happens. But that's not all; there will be a small probability of one of the plants from your garden receiving a mutation like Celestial.
Also read: Inverted Mutation: How to get, Mutation multiplier, and more
Other contents of the Zen Update in Grow a Garden
Events
- Zen Aura
- Various new admin weather
- Various new mutations
- Zen Event
Garden Save Slots
You can now visit the nearest mailbox to your garden and buy a save slot for an extra garden save.
Plants
- Maple Apple
- Spiked Mango
- Hinomai
- Soft Sunshine
- Zen Rocks
- Zenflare
- Taro Flower
- Serenity
- Monoblooma
Pets
- Kitsune and five other Pets.
Also read: Best GAG usernames
Items
- Zen Seed pack (Yields one of the six offered new seeds)
- Zen Egg (Yields one of the six offered Zen Pets)
- Zen Crate (Yields one of the seven offered Zen cosmetics)
- Zenn Gnome Crate (Yields one of the five offered Zen gnomes)
- Tranquil Pet Mutation Shard (Grants the Tranquil mutation to a Pet)
- Multiple mutation sprays
Cosmetics
The Zen Update introduced more than 15 fresh cosmetics in Grow a Garden.
Travelling Merchant
Spray Merchant
Fixes and quality of life changes
- A new code has been introduced.
- The probability of some weather being activated has been changed.
- For mobile players, the seed Shop UI size has been increased.
- A bug showing a rainbow icon on prismatic fruits has been fixed.
- The Horned Dinoshroom devalue bug has been fixed.
Also read: How many Mutations are there in Grow a Garden?
FAQs related to Crystal Beam in Grow a Garden
What's the probability of the Crystal Beam event going live?
Since no concrete and official information has been released about the Crystal Beam event, its chances of being activated can't be stated with certainty.
Does powering up the Crystal Beams cost Cash?
No, you can visit all the Crystal Beams and power them up by just tapping the E button.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025