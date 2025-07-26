What does the Gem of the Forest Fragment do in 99 Nights in the Forest?

In Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest, the Gem of the Forest Fragments are unique items that pave your way towards crafting high-tier structures. They can be merged to create a unique gem that allows you to build the Respawn Capsule, Weather Machine, and more. Their vital role has made them the highlight of the Crafting Update, driving several players to know their whereabouts and usage.

Ad

This guide explains how to obtain and use the Gem of the Forest Fragments in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Usage of the Gem of the Forest Fragment in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Gem of the Forest Fragment in the game (Image via Roblox)

The sole use of a Gem of the Forest Fragment is to combine with three others and create a Gem of the Forest. This gem can then be used to craft a Level 5 Crafting Bench and various high-tier structures.

Ad

Trending

Individually, a Gem of the Forest Fragment has no value in 99 Nights in the Forest. It is necessary to get four of such fragments to create a single Gem of the Forest. So, after obtaining one, store it in your Sack and drop it near your camp for future merging.

Merging four Gem of the Forest Fragments is a simple task. Put them close to each other on the ground, and they will automatically combine to form a Gem of the Forest. You can also put two or three fragments together, let them merge, and then focus on finding the last piece.

Ad

There is no limit to the number of Gem of the Forest Fragments you can find in the forest. However, obtaining one is a hectic task since it requires you to defeat Cultists and find treasure chests.

How to get Gem of the Forest Fragments in 99 Nights in the Forest

Gem of the Forest Fragments are valuable yet rare (Image via Roblox)

There are three ways to get Gem of the Forest Fragments:

Ad

Clear Cultist Strongholds : You can get a single Gem of the Forest Fragment by completing the Cultist Stronghold. It is commonly found next to the Diamond Chest at the end of the stronghold challenge.

: You can get a single Gem of the Forest Fragment by completing the Cultist Stronghold. It is commonly found next to the Diamond Chest at the end of the stronghold challenge. Open treasure chests : The Gem of the Forest Fragment can be obtained from any treasure chest, though they have a rare find.

: The Gem of the Forest Fragment can be obtained from any treasure chest, though they have a rare find. Defeat Cultists after reaching the ending: Interestingly, Gem of the Forest Fragments are dropped by Cultists after you have survived 99 nights in the game. You can easily farm them by defeating the cultist members during their nightly assaults.

Ad

Besides the unique fragments, the Cultists also drop Cultist Gems. The latter can be deposited in the grinder and then used to craft structures such as the Oil Drill, the Ammo Crate, and the Teleporter.

Also check: All new structures in 99 Nights in the Forest Crafting Update

FAQs

How do I merge Gem of the Forest Fragments in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Gem of the Forest Fragments merge automatically when they are placed together on the ground.

Ad

How do I get Gem of the Forest Fragments quickly in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Raiding Cultist Strongholds is the quickest and surest way of obtaining Gem of the Forest Fragments.

How do I use a Gem of the Forest for crafting structures in 99 Nights in the Forest?

To use a Gem of the Forest for crafting, drop it in the grinder. You can then select a crafting recipe that involves the special gem, press "Craft", and obtain its blueprint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025