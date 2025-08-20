What does Golem do in Grow a Garden?

The latest Beanstalk update in Grow a Garden introduced six new Pets. Golem is one of the Pets and it belongs to the Mythical rarity and has 32,000 hunger. This critter’s passive reduces the time required to mutate a Pet from the machine. You can obtain this critter by hatching a Sprout Egg. It has a 6% chance to drop from the Egg, so be prepared to collect multiple Eggs.

Ad

That said, here’s a breakdown of this critter’s ability and how to obtain it.

Breakdown of Golem’s ability in Grow a Garden

Golem (Image via Roblox)

Golem goes to the Pet mutation machine every five minutes, fiddles with the machine, and speeds up the duration by 60 seconds. The mutation process takes about one hour to complete. With one Golem, the process takes 59 minutes.

Ad

Trending

You can use as many Golems as possible to reduce the duration significantly. Additionally, you can also use Nionzharu, a Pet obtained from the Zen Egg, to buff Golem’s ability. It reduces the Golem’s passive cooldown period by 60 seconds and adds three seconds to its timer reduction ability (63 seconds in total).

You can use Medium Toy to boost Golem’s ability instead of Nionzharu. The toy reduces the critter’s cooldown period by 80 seconds and adds eight seconds to its ability (68 seconds in total).

Ad

How to get Golem in Grow a Garden

Sprout Egg (Image via Roblox)

The process of obtaining the Golem is similar to acquiring the Golden Goose. You must purchase a Sprout Egg, plant it in your garden, and wait four hours and 10 minutes for it to hatch. Given its low hatching chance, you can receive this critter if luck favors you.

Ad

You can purchase a Sprout Egg for 50,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux. It is available at the Goliath’s Goods shop, which is accessible after interacting with the Giant NPC.

Giant NPC sits at the top of a fully grown Jack’s Beanstalk. You must grow the Beanstalk by contributing 900 points.

Another way also exists to acquire the Egg. After growing the Beanstalk, you can climb on it and find green glowing balls on your way to the top. Collecting them grants various rewards, such as Sprout Seed Pack, Sprout Egg, and more.

Ad

FAQs

What is the rarity of Golem in Grow a Garden?

It belongs to the Mythical rarity.

How do you get Golem in Grow a Garden?

You can obtain it by hatching a Sprout Egg.

What is the hatch chance of Golem?

It has a 6% chance to hatch from a Sprout Egg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025