What does Hotdog Daschund do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update introduced a lot of fresh content, including five new Pets. Hotdog Daschund is one of them, belonging to the Legendary rarity. The Pet has a 14.5% chance of dropping from a Culinarian Chest. Its passive ability buffs other Pets walking in your garden, increasing their XP gain and reducing their passives' cooldown periods.

That said, here’s a complete breakdown of the Pet and how to obtain it.

Explanation of Hotdog Daschund’s ability in Grow a Garden

Hotdog Daschund (Image via Roblox)

Hotdog Daschund’s ability in Grow a Garden is called Loaded Dog. It activates every 80 to 240 seconds, causing the critter to drop a puddle of either ketchup or mustard. The puddle covers eight to 16 studs, lasting 30 to 45 seconds.

Any Pet stepping on the ketchup puddle gains 20% to 40% more XP points. And if it steps on the mustard puddle, its passive’s cooldown speeds up by 20% to 40%.

How to get the Hotdog Daschund Pet in Grow a Garden

Culinarian Chest (Image via Roblox)

You can acquire the Pet by opening a Culinarian Chest. The chest can be obtained by submitting Mutated meals to the Rat Connoisseur NPC. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Select a recipe and collect all the ingredients required to make it. Note that the fruits must have at least one Mutation. This is because the Rat Connoisseur NPC will only accept food with Mutations.

Put all the collected fruits in the Cooking Pot and press the “Cook” button attached to it. You can check the chances of the food obtaining a Mutation on the Mutation meter on the pot.

Wait for the cooking process to conclude. If you obtain a Mutated meal, the game will show a “Lucky Cook” message on screen.

Equip the Mutated meal from your inventory.

Go near the Rat Connoisseur NPC and interact with him by pressing the “E” key on your keyboard.

Select the “Try this food I cooked up” dialogue option.

The NPC will take the food and show the rewards you can obtain. He will give you three options, letting you choose one. Select the Culinarian Chest if it appears in the selection pool.

Note: The Culinarian Chest has a 40% chance of appearing in the reward pool.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Hotdog Daschund?

It belongs to the Legendary rarity.

What is the ability of the Hotdog Daschund Pet in Grow a Garden?

It can increase the XP points gained by a Pet or reduce its passive cooldown period.

How do you get the Hotdog Daschund Pet?

You can obtain the Pet by opening a Culinarian Chest. It has a 14.5% of appearing from it.

