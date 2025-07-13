What does Iguanodon do in Grow a Garden?

Iguanodon is one of the few new pets added with the Prehistoric expansion in Grow a Garden, the Roblox garden sim. It is a Legendary animal, and thus will be somewhat difficult to acquire. But before players invest any resources into acquiring it, they might want to learn everything about Iguanodon to make sure it is worth the effort.

This article provides the basic information regarding the titular pet in Grow a Garden.

Iguanodon's trait in Grow a Garden

Iguanodon is a pet in Grow a Garden. Aside from just being a companion that roams in your fields, it has a trait that provides a distinct effect. When hatched, this pet can randomly get one of two traits:

All active dinosaur pets gain additional XP every second.

Every 80m eats a random fruit in your garden, and has around a 40% chance of spitting out a Horsetail seed. Ignores Favorited food.

The former trait is really useful if you want to level up your other dinosaur pets.

As of this writing, Iguanodon can only be acquired via the Primal Egg, and even that isn't guaranteed to give you one. The titular pet has a 32.5% chance of dropping. Here are all the pets and their traits to help you compare:

Note that the numbers in the traits are what we noticed; you might get a different one.

Pet Name Rarity Hatch Chance Trait Parasaurolophus Legendary 35% Around every 80s, it goes to the cosmetic crate with the highest opening time and reduces its opening time by around 80s. There is a 25% chance that the opening time reduction will be multiplied by 1.7x. Iguanodon Legendary 32.50% All active dinosaur pets gain additional XP every second.orEvery 80m, it eats a random fruit in your garden and has around a 40% chance of spitting out a Horsetail seed. Ignores Favorited food. Pachycephalosaurus Legendary 28% Grants a 6-7% chance to duplicate a crafted item. Dilophosaurus Mythical 3% Every 13 minutes, it opens its frills and spits out venom. The venom spreads to 10 other random pets, advancing cooldown by 40 OR granting 571 XP. Ankylosaurus Mythical 1% When another player steals fruit from you, there’s a 16% chance that you get the stolen fruit as well. Spinosaurus Divine 0.50% Every 16 minutes, it devours a random mutation from 7 fruits in your garden, then roars, spreading your mutation to one random fruit in your garden.

You can buy Primal Eggs in the Limited Time Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Thus, Iguanodon is the pet that has the highest possibility of dropping after Parasaurolophus. You can obtain a Primal Egg through three different ways, providing you with many opportunities to acquire the titular pet.

FAQs regarding Iguanodon

What rarity is Iguanodon?

Iguanodon is a Legendary pet.

What is the hatching chance of Iguanodon?

Iguanodon has a 32.5% chance of hatching from the Primal Egg.

Can you buy Primal Egg from the NPC shop?

No, Primal Egg is not purchasable from the regular NPC Egg shop.

