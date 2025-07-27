What does Kodama do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden Corrupted update introduced six new Pets on July 25, 2025. One among them is Kodama, the Legendary rarity critter that has 22,000 hunger. This Pet will help you get the Tranquil mutation to fruits with its passive, Tree Spirit. You can acquire this critter by opening a Kitsune Chest and an Exotic Kitsune Chest, but note that it has only a 14.5% chance of making an appearance from both.

That said, here’s everything you need to know about this legendary Pet and how to obtain it.

Explanation of Kodama’s passive in Grow a Garden

Kodama in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Kodama’s passive in Grow a Garden is called Tree Spirit, which affects all Zen-type fruits in your garden. The Pet has around a 5% chance of applying the Tranquil mutation to Zen-type fruits after you collect one.

The Tranquil mutation increases a fruit’s selling value by 20 times. You can also submit fruits mutated with Tranquil to the Zen Channeller and grow the Zen tree behind him. Additionally, you can give it to the Tanuki NPC and get Chi points.

How to get Kodama in Grow a Garden

You can obtain the Pet by opening an Exotic Kitsune Chest or Kitsune Chest in Grow a Garden. Here is a step-by-step guide for both:

Kitsune Chest

Step 1: Collect five Tranquil and five Corrupt fruits.

Collect five Tranquil and five Corrupt fruits. Step 2: Visit the Kitsune NPC on the Zen event platform.

Visit the Kitsune NPC on the Zen event platform. Step 3: Give the fruits mutated with Tranquil and Corrupt to Kitsune. It will fill the gauge that’s on either side of the NPC.

Give the fruits mutated with Tranquil and Corrupt to Kitsune. It will fill the gauge that’s on either side of the NPC. Step 4: You will obtain a Kitsune Chest. Open it to obtain Kodama.

Exotic Kitsune Chest

Step 1: Open the Limited Time Shop by clicking its button on the left side of the screen.

Open the Limited Time Shop by clicking its button on the left side of the screen. Step 2: Purchase the Exotic Kitsune Chest by spending Robux.

Purchase the Exotic Kitsune Chest by spending Robux. Step 3: Open the chest, and you will have a 14.5% chance of obtaining the critter.

You can spend 199 Robux to buy one Exotic Kitsune Chest, 575 Robux for three chests, and 1,699 Robux for 10 chests.

Also read: What does Corrupted Kitsune do?

FAQs

What is the rarity of Kodama?

The Pet belongs to the Legendary rarity.

How to obtain Kodama?

You can obtain the critter by opening Kitsune Chest or Exotic Kitsune Chest with a 14.5% chance of appearing from both.

How to get a Kitsune Chest?

You can acquire a Kitsune Chest by submitting Tranquil and Corrupt fruits to the Kitsune NPC.

