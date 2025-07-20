What does Koi do in Grow a Garden?

Koi is one of the new additions introduced with the Zen update in Grow a Garden. As the name suggests, it is modeled after the famous carp found in Japan. However, similar to all other pets, you'll need to invest some time and resources to acquire it. Players might want to learn about the fish's traits to know whether it is worth the effort.

This article lists all the basic information regarding the titular carp in Grow a Garden.

What is Koi's trait in Grow a Garden?

Koi is a Mythical-tier pet introduced with the Zen Event in Grow a Garden. Aside from just being a creature you can plop in your land to make it livelier, it also has a passive ability that provides a particular positive effect. The carp's skill is Fish of Fortune:

"When hatching Eggs there is a 0.63% chance to get the Egg back! Cannot recover Premium/Exotic Eggs."

What this means is that whenever you open an Egg when the fish is on land, you have a small chance of getting the animal and keeping the zygote. Essentially, you can get two Egg openings instead of just one. It is especially useful if you're hunting for a rare hatch item, as more chances mean more opportunities to acquire the object.

How do you acquire the fish?

The titular carp in the Zen Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

As of this writing, the fish can only be acquired from the Zen Shop. However, it needs to be unlocked first. Grow the Zen Tree to Stage 4 by giving fruits with the Tranquil Mutation to the Zen Channeller. It will make the carp accessible.

Also read: How to earn Chi in Grow a Garden

The Japanese carp is available for purchase at the Zen Shop located at the center of the map and operated by a raccoon. It can be purchased by spending 45 Chi or 449 Robux. The former is a new currency introduced with the Zen update. It can be acquired by giving plants with the Tranquil mutation to the raccoon.

FAQs regarding the fish

How do you acquire Koi?

You can purchase it from the Zen Shop for 45 Chi or 449 Robux.

What are the requirements for unlocking Koi?

Develop the Zen Tree to Level 4.

How do you acquire Chi?

Give plants with the Tranquil mutation to the Zen Shop owner.

That concludes the guide about Koi in Grow a Garden.

