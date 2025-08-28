What does the Mandrake do in Grow a Garden?

Each Grow a Garden update brings fresh Pets that offer diverse benefits to players. The Mandrake, a Legendary Pet, was added in the second part of the Beanstalk Event. It applies the rare Rot Mutation but only on specific crops after they have been harvested.

Ad

This guide explains Mandrake's ability and tells you how to obtain it quickly in Grow a Garden.

Mandrake's passive ability in Grow a Garden

The Mandrake Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Mandrake is a valuable Pet in Grow a Garden. It applies the Rot Mutation to Mandrake crops after they are harvested by players. At the beginning, this critter has a 3.56% chance of applying the Mutation, but the odds increase as it ages in the game.

Ad

Trending

It must be noted that Rot is only applied to Mandrake crops after they are collected. This puts you at a disadvantage because crops cannot be mutated by weather or admin events after they are plucked from the garden.

Before harvesting Mandrakes, it's advisable to level up the Mandrake Pet to at least 50 or 60. This way, you'll receive a minimum of 5% chance of acquiring Rot on your crops. The harvest can then be sold for Sheckles in the Sell Shop or used in recipes to make mutated food.

Ad

Mandrake has 10,000 Hunger, which is four times that of the Elk. Feed it large crops with Mutations to rapidly fill its hunger meter, letting it increase in age. You can also add Pets like the Moth in your garden, which fills the hunger bar of other active critters with its ability.

A total of eight creatures were added in the latest update. You can learn more about their abilities in our guide on the new Pets in Grow a Garden.

Ad

How to get Mandrake Pet in Grow a Garden

Players can buy as well as craft the Skyroot Chest (Image via Roblox)

Mandrake has a 14.5% drop chance in the Skyroot Chest. To obtain the said chest, you'll need to first grow the Beanstalk Tree, reach the Giant, and then give him cooked food to increase Friendship Levels.

Ad

The Skyroot Chest is unlocked at Friendship Level 1. Once it does, you can buy it with 1,500,000 Sheckles or 99 Robux from the Friendship Shop after interacting with the Giant. You may find up to two chests in stock at a particular time.

Alternatively, you can craft the Skyroot Chest. Climb the Beanstalk Tree and turn right to find a Crafting Bench. Then, select the recipe of the Skyroot Chest and submit the following items and currency:

Ad

2x Beanstalk

1x Sprout Seed Pack

1x Sprout Egg

7,500,000 Sheckles

The Skyroot Chest has a crafting time of 30 minutes. So, while it is being prepared in the Crafting Bench, consider making and giving food to the Giant to increase your Friendship Level with the NPC.

Also check: What does the Elk do in Grow a Garden?

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the ability of the Mandrake Pet?

Ad

This Pet applies the Rot Mutation to Mandrake crops after they are harvested.

What is the Rot Mutation multiplier?

The Rot Mutation increases a crop's sale value by a multiplier of 5.

Is there any Pet Shard that applies the Rot Mutation?

At the moment, there is no such Pet Shard. It could be added in a future update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025