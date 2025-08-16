What are Prickly Plants in Grow a Garden?

The latest Beanstalk update for Grow a Garden requires players to gather crops, including Prickly Plants, to help grow a massive Beanstalk. This is done by turning in the crops asked for by the vendor at the center of the map. That said, for the uninitiated, it might not be clear what kind of Plants or fruits fall under the category.

This guide aims to help with that, detailing everything about Prickly Plants in Grow a Garden. Read on to know more.

All Prickly Plants in Grow a Garden

Give fruits to Jack the NPC to grow the Beanstalk (Image via Roblox)

In a nutshell, Prickly Plants are those that have prickles or thorns on them or the fruits they bear. This narrows the list down to the following crops:

Cactus

Dragon Fruit

Horned Dinoshroom

Pineapple

Prickle Fruit

Prickly Pear

Twisted Tangle

Some of these are quite easy to find, like the Dragon Fruit and Cactus. They can be purchased from the Seed vendor if they are in stock as part of the periodical rotation. Hence, players are advised to keep an eye on the Seed Shop.

Gamers should ensure they have enough space in their backpack to collect the Prickly Plants or their fruits. To trade them, players must talk to the Beanstalk NPC, Jack, when he requests Prickly Plants.

Here, they can select the third option: "Feed all my plants to the beanstalk." All collected Prickly Plants will then be fed to the Beanstalk, resulting in the player earning points.

Those who contribute the most will rise to the top of the leaderboard behind the Beanstalk NPC and also gain special rewards in Grow a Garden. Once the gauge is full, a massive Beanstalk will sprout at the center of the map, which gamers will have to climb to reach the top.

On the way up, there will be collectibles that will grant users random rewards, like Reclaimers. More potential rewards can be unlocked as the Beanstalk grows.

At the top, a Giant will sell a bunch of goodies, like Sprout Eggs. Note that the Beanstalk will only stay active for 10 minutes, after which it will collapse for the next growth session.

