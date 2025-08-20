What does Seedling do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden introduced many new in-game items with its recent Beanstalk update. One such item is the Sprout Egg, which can grant five new Pets, including Seedling. This critter belongs to the Legendary rarity and has 25,000 Hunger. It has a 12% chance to hatch from the Egg. You can obtain the critter only during the Beanstalk event, which lasts till August 23, 2025.

Ad

That said, this article explains the critter’s ability and how to acquire it.

Breakdown of Seedling’s ability in Grow a Garden

The Seedling Pet (Image via Roblox)

Seedling’s passive causes it to swap Mutations between two random and different fruits. It triggers every five minutes after you place the Pet in your garden. That said, note that the critter can’t swap growth Mutations, such as Gold, Rainbow, and Silver.

Ad

Trending

For instance, if a Strawberry has the Wet Mutation and a Tomato has Windstruck, the critter will swap them. As a result, the Strawberry ends up getting Windstruck, and the Tomato with Wet.

How to get Seedling in Grow a Garden

A Sprout Egg (Image via Roblox)

Like Golden Goose or Golem, you can acquire the Seedling Pet by hatching a Sprout Egg. Luckily, you can purchase the Egg with Sheckles. It is one of the items listed in Goliath’s Goods shop. One Sprout Egg costs 50,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux.

Ad

You can access the shop by interacting with a Giant NPC found at the top of a fully-grown Jack’s Beanstalk. The stalk grows upon reaching 900 points, which you can achieve by giving the fruits demanded by the Jack NPC. His demand changes every hour, asking for a specific type of fruit, such as Woody, Prickly, Tropical, etc.

After you fully grow the Beanstalk, climb it to reach the top or use the teleportation portal at the bottom. Note that you must help grow the Beanstalk seven times to be able to use the teleport option.

Ad

You can also acquire the Egg in another way. After the Beanstalk grows fully, climb it. There will be shining green orbs on your way to the top. Claim them and you will receive various rewards, including a Sprout Egg.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Seedling in Grow a Garden?

It belongs to the Legendary rarity.

What is the hatching chance of the Seedling Pet?

It has a 12% chance of hatching from a Sprout Egg.

Ad

What is the ability of Seedling?

It can swap Mutations between two random fruits every five minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025