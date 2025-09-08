What does the Wisp do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden keeps the roster fresh by regularly introducing new Pets in every update. Among the latest ones is Wisp, a Legendary Pet, that can be purchased with Fairy Points. It is extremely useful because it can increase the EXP earning rate of active Pets and make them age faster in the game.

This guide covers the Wisp's powerful ability and the requirements for obtaining the Pet in Grow a Garden.

Wisp's ability in Grow a Garden

Wisp is a Legendary-rarity Pet (Image via GaG Fandom)

Like the Blood Owl, Wisp boosts the EXP earning rate of active Pets in your garden. It gives the critters 0.75 extra experience every second with its Will-o’-the-Wisp ability. However, to make the Wisp work and apply its boosts, it is mandatory to have a Wisp Well in your garden.

Without the Wisp Well, the Wisp will only roam around and do nothing. It will occupy one of your active Pet Slots without providing any benefits. As a result, this new creature is entirely dependent on the Wisp Well for its functioning.

The Wisp Well is a cosmetic that can be obtained from the Elder Wisp Caretaker. You'll need a lot of Fairy Points to acquire this item, so avoid spending FP on upgrades given by the Fairy Godmother.

Once you purchase the Wisp Well, it will be added to your Cosmetics inventory. From there, simply select the item and place it anywhere in your garden before dropping the Wisp Pet to make it functional.

How to get Wisp in Grow a Garden

Buy Wisp from the Elder Wisp Caretaker's shop (Image via Roblox)

Wisp can be purchased with 20,000 Fairy Points or 419 Robux from the Elder Wisp Caretaker's shop in the Fairy World. A new location introduced by the latest update, the portal to the Fairy World opens every 30 minutes after the Fairies event in Grow a Garden.

To unlock Wisp in the shop, you'll need to catch 400 fairies in the game. Fairies can be captured in both the main world and the Fairy World by utilizing the Fairy Net. This equipment can be crafted in the event crafting table and is also a potential reward for completing parkours in the Fairy World.

Since Wisp requires 20,000 Fairy Points, it may take some time for you to collect the event currency. Fairy Points are naturally obtained by finishing the tasks provided by the Wishing Well. It is also awarded by fairies that appear on random parts of the map, once you click on them.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Where is the Elder Wisp Caretaker?

The Elder Wisp Caretaker can be found in the north-east after entering the Fairy World. They'll be managing the Pets section of the event world.

What is the cost of the Wisp Pet?

Wisp can be bought with either 20,000 Fairy Points or 419 Robux after catching 400 fairies in the game.

Is Wisp a limited-time Pet?

Yes, the Wisp is a limited Pet. Both the Fairy World and its contents will be removed in the next update.

