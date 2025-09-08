All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Fairy World update

The Fairy World has arrived in Grow a Garden, building upon the magical content introduced by the previous update. Besides new Pets, seeds, and cosmetics, the expansion update has released several new Mutations that enhance the selling value of crops and give them unique visual effects. Notably, two of them can only be obtained if you have the coveted Phoenix Pet in your garden.

This guide explores all the recently introduced Mutations and their effects in Grow a Garden.

How to get the new Mutations in Grow a Garden

Abyssal is one of the best new Mutations (Image via Roblox)

The Fairy World update has introduced five Mutations in Grow a Garden. Here are the ways to get them all.

Cracked

The Cracked Mutation can be acquired during the Earthquake event. It first occurred during the Admin Abuse, hosted by developer Jhailatte, that preceded the Fairy World update. During the event, a crack runs all over the island, causing random crops in your garden to get Cracked.

Flaming

All drops in the Enchanted Chest (Image via Roblox)

The Phoenix exclusively applies the Flaming Mutation with its Icarus ability. This Divine-rarity Pet, possessing a drop rate of 1%, can be obtained from the Enchanted Chest and the Exotic Enchanted Chest.

Abyssal

The Abyssal Mutation arises out of a mix of two Mutations - Voidtouched and Eclipsed. Voidtouched is applied to random crops during the rare Black Hole event. Meanwhile, the Eclipsed Mutation is obtained from the Solar Eclipse event.

Luminous

The Luminous Sprite (Image via Roblox)

There are three ways to get the Luminous Mutation. The best one involves the Luminous Sprite Pet, given that it is guaranteed to apply the Mutation with its ability. You can obtain it from the Lumina NPC in the Fairy World.

Apart from the new creature, you can buy the Mutation Spray Luminous from Lumina. It is a Legendary item that gets exhausted after a single use. Thus, consider using it on your most valuable crop.

The Luminous Wand offers the last way to obtain the Mutation. This gear, which can be crafted in the event crafting station, changes the Mutation applied by fairies from Glimmering to Luminous.

Blazing

Akin to Abyssal, the Blazing Mutation occurs from a fusion, appearing on a crop after it receives the Flaming and Meteoric Mutations. While the Phoenix applies the former, the latter is obtained from the Meteor Strike event.

The former Grow a Garden update brought several 'combo' Mutations that drastically increase a crop's sale value. Learn more about them in our complete guide on all Mutations in the Fairy Event.

Multipliers of the new Grow a Garden Mutations

Catch fairies to unlock more items in the Fairy World (Image via Roblox)

Every Mutation increases a crop's selling price. The applied value multipliers of the new ones are mentioned below:

Cracked : 4x

: 4x Flaming : 25x

: 25x Abyssal : 240x

: 240x Luminous : 50x

: 50x Blazing: 52x

Note that all these multipliers are stackable. So, if one of your harvests has Luminous and Blazing, it will sell for more than 100 times its original value.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What are the new Mutations in the Fairy World update?

Cracked, Flaming, Blazing, Luminous, and Abyssal are the Mutations introduced by this update.

How do I get the Blazing Mutation?

The Blazing Mutation is a result of the combination of Flaming and Meteoric Mutations.

Is it possible to spread the Flaming Mutation to other crops?

Yes, critters like the T-Rex and Spinosaurus can spread the Flaming Mutation in your garden with their abilities.

