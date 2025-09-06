All new Pets in the Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update

The Fairy Part 2 update brought plenty of new things to Grow a Garden, including ten new plants, events, mutations, daily quests, cosmetics, shops, and more. It also brought six new pets to the experience: one Common, two Legendary, one Mythical, and two Divine. You can obtain some of them from the Enchanted Chest and purchase the others from the new Lumina Fairy Fares Shop.

That said, here are the details of all new pets in the Fairy Part 2 update.

Details of all new Grow a Garden pets in the Fairy Part 2 update

Luminous Sprite, the Divine rarity pet (Image via Roblox)

Here are the details of all new Grow a Garden Pets that debuted via the Fairy Part 2 update:

1) Cardinal

Cardinal is the Common rarity pet that debuted via the Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update. It affects all Magical-type plants, making them grow around 1.6 times faster.

2) Wisp

Wisp is the latest Grow a Garden pet of the Legendary rarity, introduced with the Fairy Part 2 update. Its passive is called Will-o’-the-Wisp and requires having a Wisp Well in your garden to activate. Will-o’-the-Wisp makes all active critters gain additional experience every second.

3) Shroomie

Shroomie is another Legendary pet that the developers introduced via the Fairy 2 update. It's passive only activates if you have fungus-type plants in your garden. While active, all plants within 25.03 studs receive a 0.006 times size bonus for every fungus-type plant in your garden. The size bonus can increase up to a maximum of 300.

4) Phoenix

Phoenix is the only Divine rarity pet available in the Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update. It has two passives, one that affects pets and another that grants a mutation. Whenever you receive pets from the mutation machine, they start from between one and 4.89 years old.

Phoenix's other ability triggers around every six minutes and 40 seconds. It travels between up to four random fruits in your garden, granting them the Flaming Mutation. Other fruits that the pet passes by receive around a 20% chance to receive a random mutation.

5) Drake

Drake is a Mythical rarity critter that debuted in the Fairy Part 2 update. Its passive is called Flambe and requires a Cooking Kit to activate. The pet goes to the Cooking Pot in your garden and breathes fire on it, which increases the cooking speed and helps the process.

Also read: How to catch fairies in Fairy Part 2 update

6) Luminous Sprite

Luminous Sprite is a Divine rarity pet that arrived in the Fairy Part 2 update. It's passive triggers around every 15 minutes. While active, the pet flies to a random fruit, enchants it, and grants the Luminous Mutation.

How to get all new Grow a garden Fairy Part 2 pets

You can get the following three pets by opening an Enchanted Chest:

Cardinal

Shroomie

Phoenix

On the other hand, you can purchase these other three pets from the Fairy Fares Shop:

Drake

Wisp

Luminous Sprite

Drake costs 70,000 Fairy Points, Wisp costs 40,000 Fairy Points, and Luminous Sprite costs 80,000 Fairy Points. You can purchase the Enchanted Chest from the Fairy Fares Shop for 25,000 Fairy Points.

FAQs

How many pets were introduced in the Fairy Part 2 update?

Six pets were introduced in the Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update.

What are the highest rarity pets that debuted in the Fairy Part 2 update?

Luminous Sprite and Phoenix are the highest rarity pets in the Fairy Part 2 update. They belong to the Divine rarity.

How to earn Fairy Points in Grow a Garden?

You can obtain Fairy Points by interacting with roaming fairies on the map and as rewards from the wishing well.

