When does the Great Pumpkin appear in stock in Grow a Garden?

The Great Pumpkin is a limited-time crop introduced by the Halloween Event in Grow a Garden. It is a hybrid between a pumpkin and a Jack-O-Lantern, with textures that seem as if it is smiling or frowning. All gardeners are interested in obtaining its crop seed from the Seed Shop. However, due to its low stock rate, they have been unsuccessful in their mission.

Here's everything you need to know about the limited-time Great Pumpkin in Roblox Grow a Garden.

The Great Pumpkin's stock time in Grow a Garden

The Great Pumpkin in the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Great Pumpkin can appear in stock at any time in Grow a Garden. It has a 1 in 888 chance to appear in the Seed Shop, making it one of the rarest seeds to be added to the game.

Whenever the Great Pumpkin arrives in the Seed Shop, you can buy it with 100,000,000,000 Sheckles. It is also possible to purchase the seed, regardless of whether it is in stock, by spending 1199 Robux.

Given that it is available for a limited time, players must hurry and obtain the crop seed. It will be removed once the Halloween Event sunsets.

Apart from fresh seeds, the latest update has released several new critters. Learn more about every Pet in our Grow a Garden guide.

More about the Great Pumpkin

This crop was introduced by the Halloween Event (Image via Roblox)

The Great Pumpkin is the fourth Transcendant crop to be added in Grow a Garden, following Bone Blossom, Crimson Thorn, and Maple Resin. You can use it to cook high-rarity dishes and feed them to NPCs or your Pets to satiate their hunger. It is a multi-harvest crop, so you don't have to worry about replanting it.

This rare pumpkin is classified as a Leafy-, Vegetable-, and Fall-type crop. Since it covers multiple categories, it could prove useful during events that require you to submit crops of specific types to a character.

The Great Pumpkin can be affected by any number of Mutations. What makes it more unique is that this crop also applies a Mutation. Every five minutes, it mutates a random crop in your garden with Ghostly, increasing the harvest's value by a multiplier of 25x.

Having a Great Pumpkin is immensely useful. Not only does it apply Ghost Mutation to crops, but its produce also sells for a massive 180,000 Sheckles. This is just the average value of its produce, which can be increased by Mutations.

Also check: Grow a Garden Black Cat guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Has the Great Pumpkin ever been in stock?

As of this writing, the Great Pumpkin has never appeared in stock. It could be added in the next Admin Abuse, so make sure to attend the developer event.

What is the cost of the Great Pumpkin?

The Great Pumpkin costs a whopping 100,000,000,000 Sheckles. Alternatively, you can buy it for 1199 Robux, even if it isn't in stock.

What Mutation is applied by the Great Pumpkin?

This plant applies the Ghostly Mutation to random crops in your garden.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

