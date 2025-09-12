When is the next Steal a Brainrot update? (Extinct Event)

The Steal a Brainrot roster will get several new entries with the upcoming update. Titled Extinct Event, it will unleash Extinct Brainrots into the collection experience and also bring a player-controlled event (ritual) for triggering the arrival of the Los Chicleteiras. The latter will be the sixth overall ritual, offering players another exciting way to engage with the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Steal a Brainrot update.

Steal a Brainrot Extinct Event release times

Extinct Matteo (Image via Roblox)

The next Steal a Brainrot update is scheduled to arrive on September 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm UTC. This converts to the following dates and times:

USA (East) : September 13 at 03:00 pm EDT

: September 13 at 03:00 pm EDT USA (West) : September 13 at 12:00 pm PDT

: September 13 at 12:00 pm PDT Brazil : September 13 at 04:00 pm BRT

: September 13 at 04:00 pm BRT Europe : September 13 at 09:00 pm CEST

: September 13 at 09:00 pm CEST United Kingdom : September 13 at 08:00 pm BST

: September 13 at 08:00 pm BST South Africa : September 13 at 09:00 pm SAST

: September 13 at 09:00 pm SAST Russia : September 13 at 10:00 pm MSK

: September 13 at 10:00 pm MSK UAE : September 13 at 11:00 pm GST

: September 13 at 11:00 pm GST India : September 14 at 12:30 am IST

: September 14 at 12:30 am IST China : September 14 at 03:00 am CST

: September 14 at 03:00 am CST Philippines : September 14 at 03:00 am Manila Time

: September 14 at 03:00 am Manila Time Japan : September 14 at 04:00 am JST

: September 14 at 04:00 am JST Australia : September 14 at 05:00 am AEST

: September 14 at 05:00 am AEST New Zealand: September 14 at 07:00 am NZST

To never miss out on an update, visit the Roblox page of Steal a Brainrot, click on the cover image of the upcoming event, and then press the "Notify Me" button. A message will be sent to your Notifications box the moment the new game version is available.

All upcoming content in the Extinct Event

The sneak peek of Los Chicleteiras (Image via Roblox)

According to the official details, the next update will introduce a total of 10 Brainrots. The names of only five have been revealed:

Extinct Ballerina

Extinct Tralalero

Extinct Matteo

La Extinct Grande

Los Chicleteiras

The La Extinct Grande can only be obtained after collecting all three Extinct Brainrots. It will be of limited quantity, meaning you'll need to race with others to get all the Extinct units in Steal a Brainrot.

Extinct Brainrots are tied to an event different from the ones that apply Traits and Mutations. They will only spawn during the Extinct Event, which will happen every two hours on the game servers. A single Extinct character is going to appear on the conveyor belt when the event is active.

Although the method for acquiring Extincts hasn't been revealed, you'll most likely need to purchase them with money. Consider saving at least 1,000,000,000 Cash ($1B) to prepare for buying the new Brainrots.

The upcoming update is not entirely centered on Extinct Brainrots. A new ritual will be added to the game, which will let players use two Chicleteira Bicicleteira to summon a Los Chicleteiras. The earnings rate for this "Los" unit is unknown, but the developer did share a sneak peek of its design on Discord.

Also check: All rituals in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When will the Extinct Event begin in the game?

The Extinct Event will happen every two hours. During the event, a single Extinct Brainrot will appear on the conveyor belt.

What Brainrots need to be obtained to get the La Extinct Grande?

To get the La Extinct Grande, you'll need to first acquire Extinct Ballerina, Extinct Tralalero, and Extinct Matteo.

What Brainrots will be required for the Los Chicleteiras ritual?

Two Chicleteira Bicicleteira will be required for starting the ritual.

