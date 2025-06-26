When is the next Flashpoint: Worlds Collide update? (Lightning Throw)

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide has been one of the most notable additions to the superhero genre on Roblox. Inspired by The Flash comics, it lets you suit up as a speedster, fight criminals, and zoom across the city. The game is in beta, yet it currently boasts over 63 million visits and averages 15,000 daily active users.

The next major update of Flashpoint: Worlds Collide, Lightning Throw, is scheduled to release on June 28, 2025. It's expected to hugely improve gameplay by adding an infinite terrain, diverse biomes, and more features.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming Lightning Throw update.

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Lighting Throw update release timings

Official cover image for the Lightning Throw update (Image via Roblox)

The Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Lightning Throw update will release on June 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM UTC. It will be the game's first major update after the introduction of Time Wraiths in January of this year. Interestingly, one feature of the upcoming update involves wraiths that occasionally appear.

The release timings for the upcoming update in regions across the world are listed below:

UTC : 12:00 PM

: 12:00 PM BST : 1:00 PM

: 1:00 PM CDT: 7 AM

7 AM EDT: 8 AM

8 AM PDT: 5 AM

5 AM AEST : 10 PM

: 10 PM IST: 5:30 PM

Developer Varis Studios has promised to add a range of exciting content, compensating for the months without updates. Players will receive emotes, animations, a Lightning Throw ability, a cutscene involving Time Wraiths, and an infinite terrain for speed testing their avatar. There will also be new missions, giving players more options to get EXP in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide.

What to expect from the Lightning Throw update

Official biome sneak peek (Image via Roblox||YT/VarisStudios)

Varis has revealed most of the upcoming features in the game's Discord server. The highlight of the update is the Lightning Throw, a skill in which the player's avatar channels their power and hurls a small lightning bolt at the enemy. Its exact damage is unknown, though it's safe to assume it would be better than the Punch ability.

The next Flashpoint: Worlds Collide update will also bring a Time Wraiths revamp. Based on the fearsome entities from DC Comics, these wraiths will get a new look, while a cutscene will play whenever they appear on the server. This is an important feature that will inform players about the wraiths, so that they can plan their course accordingly.

Another notable upcoming feature is the Infinite Terrain. Players will revel in pushing their speedsters to their limits as they run across expansive lands. Yet, the high speed could make the frame rate fluctuate.

Besides the aforementioned features, the next update will bring new biomes, including snow and desert, a new hub, a revamped user interface, and new emotes and animations. There have been no Bundle announcements or teasers, but the developer could be planning to release them as a surprise.

Also check: How to play Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

FAQs on Flashpoint Worlds: Collide

What is the upcoming update called?

The upcoming update is titled Lightning Throw.

When will the upcoming update be released in India?

The Lightning Throw update will be released in India on June 28, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.

What features are set to be added by the next update?

The upcoming update will bring a Lightning Throw skill, the Infinite Terrain, revamped Time Wraiths, multiple biomes, and more features.

