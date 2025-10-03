When is the next Hunty Zombie update? (Ghost Weapon)

Hunty Zombie is an action-packed experience that centers on defeating zombies across multiple stages. Each update, typically releasing on Fridays, brings fresh challenges or weapons for players to master. These content drops keep players busy in the grind and also facilitate teamplay, as was the case following the addition of the Raid mode.

The next Hunty Zombie update is scheduled to arrive on October 3, 2025, at 4:00 pm UTC. It will bring a new Ghost weapon in the game's ever-expanding arsenal, alongside several other features.

Hunty Zombie Ghost Weapon update release times

Release times for the next update (Image via Roblox)

The Ghost Weapon update will be released on the following dates and times for different regions across the world:

USA (East) : October 3 at 12 PM EDT

: October 3 at 12 PM EDT USA (West) : October 3 at 9 AM PDT

: October 3 at 9 AM PDT Brazil : October 3 at 1 PM BRT

: October 3 at 1 PM BRT Europe : October 3 at 6 PM CEST

: October 3 at 6 PM CEST United Kingdom : October 3 at 5 PM BST

: October 3 at 5 PM BST South Africa : October 3 at 6 PM SAST

: October 3 at 6 PM SAST India : October 3 at 9:30 PM IST

: October 3 at 9:30 PM IST China : October 4 at 12 AM CST

: October 4 at 12 AM CST Philippines : October 4 at 12 AM Manila Time

: October 4 at 12 AM Manila Time Japan : October 4 at 1 AM JST

: October 4 at 1 AM JST Australia : October 4 at 2 AM AEST

: October 4 at 2 AM AEST New Zealand: October 4 at 4 AM NZDT

To avoid missing out on any updates, navigate to the Roblox page of Hunty Zombie, click on the cover image of the next update under the "Event" section, and then press the "Notify Me" button. You'll get notified whenever the new game version is available.

What to expect from the upcoming update?

All upcoming content (Image via Roblox)

The Ghost weapon will be the highlight of the next update. According to a sneak peek shared on the game's Discord server, it is going to be a katana-like melee armament themed on the philosophical concept of Yin and Yang. It could be of Divine rarity in the weapons gacha or obtainable as an Exclusive weapon from the Raid Shop.

The upcoming update will also bring a new Upgrade system. The details about this system haven't been revealed, but it has created a buzz in the game's Discord community. Many players suspect that the upgrade system will be centered on earning points by completing levels and then using them to enhance a weapon's damage.

Besides a weapon and an upgrade system, the next update will introduce a Pet and implement several gameplay fixes and changes. Currently, the only way to acquire critters is through Pet Packs available in the Shop.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

When will the next update be released in India?

The next update will drop in India on October 3 at 9:30 pm IST.

How many weapons are currently available in the game?

There are a total of 13 weapons spread across different rarities.

Will Ghost be a melee weapon?

Based on a sneak peek shared on Discord, the Ghost is expected to be yet another melee weapon.

