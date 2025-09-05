When is the next Hunty Zombie update? (Scissors & Claw)

Hunty Zombie's next big update is scheduled to release on September 12, 2025. Following the inclusion of the Dagger, it will bring Scissors and Claw into the arsenal. Details about the two weapons have been scarce, but the developers did hint that one of them will be highly rare and available from the gacha.

Here's everything you need to know about the next update, including its contents and release timings for regions across the world.

Hunty Zombie Scissors & Claw update release times

Check the release timings for the upcoming update (Image via Roblox)

Hunty Zombie, currently in alpha development, will continue its trend of introducing weapons with every update. The Claw is expected to be a melee weapon, while Scissors could be either melee or ranged. If it belongs to the latter category, it will be the third ranged armament in this zombie-killing experience, after Dual Guns and Guitar.

The Scissors & Claw update will drop on September 12 at 4 PM UTC. This translates to the following regional dates and items:

USA (East) : September 12 at 12 PM EDT

: September 12 at 12 PM EDT USA (West) : September 12 at 9 AM PDT

: September 12 at 9 AM PDT Brazil : September 12 at 1 PM BRT

: September 12 at 1 PM BRT Europe : September 12 at 6 PM CEST

: September 12 at 6 PM CEST United Kingdom : September 12 at 5 PM BST

: September 12 at 5 PM BST South Africa : September 12 at 6 PM SAST

: September 12 at 6 PM SAST India : September 12 at 9:30 PM IST

: September 12 at 9:30 PM IST China : September 13 at 12 AM CST

: September 13 at 12 AM CST Philippines : September 13 at 12 AM Manila Time

: September 13 at 12 AM Manila Time Japan : September 13 at 1 AM JST

: September 13 at 1 AM JST Australia : September 13 at 2 AM AEST

: September 13 at 2 AM AEST New Zealand: September 13 at 4 AM NZDT

To prepare for the update, it is advised to stock up on Lucky Weapon Spins. They can be obtained by completing Secret Quests.

What to expect from the next Hunty Zombie update?

The Claw was hinted to be a gacha weapon (Image via HZ Discord)

Based on a sneak peek shared on the Hunty Zombie Discord, the Claw weapon will be available in the gacha. The developer told players to accumulate Lucky Spins after posting a snippet from what is assumed to be the Claw's Awakening cutscene.

The Claw potentially being in the weapons gacha is good news for players. Unlike the previously introduced weapons, Scythe and Dagger, which were only available for a limited time and had high currency and level requirements, the upcoming weapon will be more accessible. It will require less grind from players.

The next big update will also bring two new zombies and a new map. Details for both features are yet to be revealed. Nonetheless, the new map will be a significant expansion to the current selection of playable locations, namely the School and the Sewers.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

When will the Scissors & Claw update be released in India?

The update will be released in India on September 12 at 9:30 PM IST.

How do I prepare for the next update?

Collect Lucky Weapon Spins to prepare for the next update. The upcoming weapons, Scissors and Claw, might be available in the gacha.

How many weapons are available in the game?

As of this writing, there are eight weapons, including the starter Baseball Bat.

