When is the next Steal a Brainrot update? (Lucky Blocks)

Steal a Brainrot developers have maintained a consistent release schedule for weekly updates. Besides adding more characters and expanding the Index, each update has brought new features, such as voice chat servers and the Trait system. Next, the team is planning to introduce blocks of diverse rarities in the game.

The next Steal a Brainrot update, Lucky Blocks, is slated to release on July 12, 2025. Over two million players are interested in this update, which will introduce Mythic, Brainrot, and Secret Lucky Blocks, a new Rebirth level, new Admin Commands, and much more.

Steal a Brainrot Lucky Blocks update release timings

The Steal a Brainrot Lucky Blocks update will bring a lot of content (Image via Roblox)

The Steal a Brainrot Lucky Blocks update will release on July 12, 2025, at 4:00 PM UTC. It will succeed the addition of Candy Mutation, which quadruples the affected character's per-second income.

The next update may remove the Candy Aurora event and the Candy Spin Wheel, so make sure to complete the Candy section in the Brainrot Index.

The Lucky Blocks update release timings for various regions are listed below:

UTC : 4 PM

: 4 PM BST : 5 PM

: 5 PM CDT : 11 AM

: 11 AM EDT : 12 PM

: 12 PM PDT : 9 AM

: 9 AM IST: 9:30 PM

To prepare for the upcoming update, save at least 2.5 to 5 trillion Cash for the next Rebirth level.

Moreover, consider purchasing the Admin Gamepass for 4999 Robux. It will undergo a thorough rework in the next update, allowing users to access 10 new commands.

What to expect from the Lucky Blocks update

The Index will expand slightly (Image via Roblox)

According to the game's event description, the Lucky Blocks update is set to debut Cacto Hipopotamo (Rare) and Pandaccini Bananini (Legendary). These two characters could be required for the upcoming Rebirth level.

Interestingly, the developers have also provided a sneak peek of an upcoming Secret character on the Steal a Brainrot Discord server. It shows a whale-like creature wearing sports shoes. Judging by its appearance, the new Secret could be Orcalero Orcala.

Currently, there are 11 Rebirth levels in this Roblox experience. The next update will add another level. Unlocking it will provide players with an extra slot in their base and allow them to purchase new gear from the Shop.

The highlight of the upcoming update is the Lucky Blocks. According to rumors, blocks will occasionally arrive on the map, which you can collect and open. The rarity of the box will determine the rarity of its contained character. For instance, a Brainrot God Lucky Block may provide Odin Din Din Dun.

Half an hour before Lucky Blocks roll out, the developers will release the Taco event on servers, allowing players to get characters with the Taco Trait. A similar event will be live an hour after the update.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Candy Mutation update guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When will the next update be released in India?

The next update will be released in India on July 12, 2025, at 9:30 PM.

What will be the rarities of the Lucky Blocks?

The Lucky Blocks will arrive in three rarities - Mythic, Brainrot, and Secret - according to the official information.

What Secret character may get added in the next update?

Orcalero Orcala could be the next Secret character.

