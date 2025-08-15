When is the next Steal a Brainrot update? (New Brainrots)

The weekly update for Steal a Brainrot is on its way, bringing with it multiple new features and content. It will introduce several high-rarity Brainrots and a new NPC directly inspired by developer SpyderSammy's in-game avatar. Players will be able to trade in Brainrots with the Taco Trait to this particular character and get overpowered Brainrot God or Secret units.

The next Steal a Brainrot update will release on August 15, 2025, at 5 PM ET (9 PM UTC). Notably, upon the addition of the new content, the developers will run an Admin Abuse themed around Brazil.

Steal a Brainrot New Brainrots update release timings

Los Matteos is an upcoming Secret Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

The upcoming update for Steal a Brainrot will be released at the following times for different regions across the world:

USA : August 15 at 5:00 PM ET

: August 15 at 5:00 PM ET Brazil : August 15 at 6:00 PM BRT

: August 15 at 6:00 PM BRT Europe : August 15 at 11:00 PM CET

: August 15 at 11:00 PM CET UK : August 15 at 10:00 PM BST

: August 15 at 10:00 PM BST South Africa : August 15 at 11:00 PM

: August 15 at 11:00 PM Russia : August 16 at 12:00 AM MSK

: August 16 at 12:00 AM MSK India : August 16 at 2:30 AM IST

: August 16 at 2:30 AM IST China : August 16 at 5:00 AM CST

: August 16 at 5:00 AM CST Philippines : August 16 at 5:00 AM Manila Time

: August 16 at 5:00 AM Manila Time Japan : August 16 at 6:00 AM JST

: August 16 at 6:00 AM JST Australia : August 16 at 7:00 AM AEST

: August 16 at 7:00 AM AEST New Zealand: August 16 at 9:00 AM NZST

On Discord, game creator SpyderSammy mentioned that this update will be a small one compared to the previous releases. Yet, there will be plenty of content to keep players engaged.

All upcoming content in the Steal a Brainrot update

Feed Taco Brainrots to Sammy (Image via Roblox)

According to Steal a Brainrot's event description page, five Brainrots will arrive in the next version. The names of four of them have been disclosed, while one is a mystery Secret Brainrot:

Tracoducotulu Delapeladustuz (Mythic)

Tralalita tralala (Brainrot God)

SURPRISE GUEST (Brainrot God)

Los Matteos (Secret)

??? (Secret)

Los Matteos would be obtainable via a new ritual. The specifications of the ritual are currently unknown, but it will most likely require three Matteos, akin to the Los Orcalitos ritual.

In addition to these Brainrots, the upcoming update will bring a new NPC, Sammy, to the weekly Taco Tuesday events. You will be able to feed Brainrots possessing the Taco Trait to this character and receive Brainrot God or Secret units. Interestingly, a total of three new characters will be provided by Sammy.

Lastly, the developers have planned a Brazil-themed Admin Abuse to celebrate the next update. It may bring brand-new exclusives with earnings higher than the current characters.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the next update called?

The next update is titled New Brainrots.

How do I get a Matteo for the Los Matteos ritual?

Matteo is a Brainrot God character that only spawns during the developer events. When it appears, you can purchase it from the conveyor belt for $10,000,000.

Will Sammy only accept Brainrots with the Taco Trait?

Yes, you can only feed the character Taco Brainrots.

