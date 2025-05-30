When is the next Steal a Character update? (Mutations)

Steal a Character is a Roblox experience known for its simple yet competitive gameplay. Apart from purchasing rare characters, you can steal them from the collection of others. Recent mini-updates have enriched the game, introducing a limited-time Tralalelo Tralala character and adding private servers that can be accessed by spending Robux.

The next major update of Steal a Character, titled Mutations Update, is scheduled for May 31, 2025, at 3:00 PM UTC. It will bring mutations to the characters and introduce various quality-of-life features. In this article, we speculate on how the update can impact the game.

Disclaimer: Some of the points in this article are speculative and based on the writer's opinions.

What to expect from the Mutations Update in Roblox Steal a Character

Speculating on the features of the upcoming update (Image via Roblox)

Recently, the developer of Roblox Steal a Character removed the trick that allowed players to save their characters from being stolen by quitting the game. The response from the player community was negative, but it makes room for more improvement. Additional ways to protect one's studio could be introduced in the next update.

At the moment, the game's event description page has only confirmed that the next update will bring Mutations, QoL features, and miscellaneous content. Shiny and Rainbow are two kinds of Mutations that will be available.

Similar to Mutations in Grow a Garden, the upcoming feature could increase the income generation of characters in Steal a Character. A Cosmic character with a Rainbow mutation could provide more money than usual. Moreover, the game might give players a few ways to give Mutations to their characters.

Regarding the QoL features on the horizon, the developer has been toying with the idea of a trading system on the game's Discord server. The upcoming update could implement a trade feature to give players more ways to interact. Moreover, it could bring new ways to protect the studio, such as more Rebirths that increase the "Lock Studio" timer and new weapons that send thieves flying all over the map.

Timezones for the Mutations Update

The Steal a Character Mutations Update will be released on May 31, 2025, for various regions. The zone-specific timings are listed as follows:

UTC : 3:00 PM

: 3:00 PM EDT : 11:00 AM

: 11:00 AM CDT : 10:00 AM

: 10:00 AM BST : 4:00 PM

: 4:00 PM CST : 11:00 PM

: 11:00 PM IST: 8:30 PM

Roblox developers also tend to delay updates despite their initial plans. If that's the case for this title, it will be announced on the game's official Discord.

FAQs

What is the upcoming update for Steal a Character called?

The upcoming update for the game is titled Mutations Update.

What are some of the Mutations that will be available in the next update?

Rainbow and Shiny are some of the Mutations that can be obtained in the game.

Will the Mutations Update also affect private servers?

Given that all the game's content is available in both public and private servers, the latter is likely to obtain features from the upcoming update.

