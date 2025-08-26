When is the next Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot? (August 26, 2025)

The next Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot is scheduled for August 26, 2025, at 5 PM EST (9 PM UTC). During the weekly admin event, the developers initiate server-wide sub-events that give Brainrots income-boosting Traits and Mutations. In addition to this, players see rare, admin-spawned characters arriving on the conveyor belt. It is your best chance of collecting Tipi Topi Taco, Bombardini Tortinii, Tartaruga Cisterna, and other coveted units.

Developer SpyderSammy mentioned on Discord that they have been cooking new content for Taco Tuesday. It could be released in the upcoming event, whose dates and timings are detailed in this guide.

Steal a Brainrot Taco Tuesday: Release timings for different regions

Tipi Topi Taco (Image via Roblox)

Below are the release timings for the next Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot:

UTC : August 26 at 9:00 PM UTC

: August 26 at 9:00 PM UTC USA (East) : August 26 at 5:00 PM ET

: August 26 at 5:00 PM ET USA (West) : August 26 at 2:00 PM PT

: August 26 at 2:00 PM PT Brazil : August 26 at 6:00 PM BRT

: August 26 at 6:00 PM BRT Europe : August 26 at 11:00 PM CET

: August 26 at 11:00 PM CET UK : August 26 at 10:00 PM BST

: August 26 at 10:00 PM BST South Africa : August 26 at 11:00 PM

: August 26 at 11:00 PM UAE : August 27 at 1:00 AM GST

: August 27 at 1:00 AM GST India : August 27 at 2:30 AM IST

: August 27 at 2:30 AM IST China : August 27 at 5:00 AM CST

: August 27 at 5:00 AM CST Philippines : August 27 at 5:00 AM Manila Time

: August 27 at 5:00 AM Manila Time Japan : August 27 at 6:00 AM JST

: August 27 at 6:00 AM JST Australia : August 27 at 7:00 AM AEST

: August 27 at 7:00 AM AEST New Zealand: August 27 at 9:00 AM NZST

It is advised to join the Steal a Brainrot Discord server to be informed about all admin events. The date and time for both Taco Tuesday and Admin Abuse occasions are posted in the "bombardino-news" channel.

Taco Tuesday typically has a 30-minute runtime. When the event goes live, the developer boosts the Server Luck for all players and thus enhances the spawn chance of Brainrot God- and Secret-rarity characters. Besides getting the rare units, you must prioritize getting any Brainrots with the Taco Trait.

The Taco Trait is applied to Brainrots during a special sub-event. You can learn more about it in our Steal a Brainrot Taco guide.

How to prepare for the upcoming Taco Tuesday

Sammy appears next to the Robux Shop (Image via Roblox)

These tips will help you prepare for the upcoming Taco Tuesday:

Amass Cash : You'll need several million or even billions to purchase Brainrot God or Secret units from the conveyor belt. To accumulate such a large amount, continue collecting your acquired Brainrots' earnings by stepping on their associated green button.

: You'll need several million or even billions to purchase Brainrot God or Secret units from the conveyor belt. To accumulate such a large amount, continue collecting your acquired Brainrots' earnings by stepping on their associated green button. Keep Taco Brainrots : If you have any characters with the Taco Trait, keep them. They'll be useful in feeding the Sammy NPC that spawns during Taco Tuesday.

: If you have any characters with the Taco Trait, keep them. They'll be useful in feeding the Sammy NPC that spawns during Taco Tuesday. Make space in your base : You can get extra Brainrot slots in your base with Rebirths. Alternatively, consider selling or putting units in the Fuse Machine to free up some slots.

: You can get extra Brainrot slots in your base with Rebirths. Alternatively, consider selling or putting units in the Fuse Machine to free up some slots. Create alternate accounts: Make two or more accounts and then enter a private server before the Taco Tuesday event. This will ensure that you get almost every rare Brainrot or Lucky Block that appears on the conveyor belt.

Also check: Steal A Brainrot: All Brainrot Gods and their earnings

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When will the next Taco Tuesday begin in India?

The next Taco Tuesday will start on August 27, 2025, at 2:30 AM IST.

How do I know if a Brainrot has the Taco Trait?

A Brainrot with this Trait has a taco headgear and a taco symbol above their name.

How long is Taco Tuesday?

This admin event usually runs for 30 minutes.

