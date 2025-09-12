When will The Takeover portals unlock?

The Takeover is a team-centered event that hit Roblox on September 12, 2025. Unlike The Hunt, which was based on a solo experience, it requires players to create or join crews before completing tasks in specific games. Such games can be entered via portals in Tagtown, the event hub, which functions as the center of all event-related activities.

Ad

All portals in Tagtown will open at 5 pm UTC on September 12, 2025. At the moment, you can only skateboard all over the graffiti-coated Tagtown, check the games tied with each portal, and purchase Creator UGCs.

The Takeover: Portal opening times for different time zones

Each district is accessible via a portal (Image via Roblox)

There are four portals, each serving as a gateway to a district and its associated games in Tagtown. All Roblox players will have access to them once the countdown for the portal unlock expires.

Ad

Trending

Here is when the portals will become available in Tagtown, according to your time zone:

UTC: September 12 at 05:00 pm UTC

September 12 at 05:00 pm UTC USA (East): September 12 at 01:00 pm EDT

September 12 at 01:00 pm EDT USA (West): September 12 at 10:00 am PDT

September 12 at 10:00 am PDT Brazil: September 12 at 02:00 pm BRT

September 12 at 02:00 pm BRT Europe: September 12 at 07:00 pm CEST

September 12 at 07:00 pm CEST United Kingdom: September 12 at 06:00 pm BST

September 12 at 06:00 pm BST South Africa: September 12 at 07:00 pm SAST

September 12 at 07:00 pm SAST Russia: September 12 at 08:00 pm MSK

September 12 at 08:00 pm MSK UAE: September 12 at 09:00 pm GST

September 12 at 09:00 pm GST India: September 12 at 10:30 pm IST

September 12 at 10:30 pm IST China: September 13 at 01:00 am CST

September 13 at 01:00 am CST Philippines: September 13 at 01:00 am PST

September 13 at 01:00 am PST Japan: September 13 at 02:00 am JST

September 13 at 02:00 am JST Australia: September 13 at 03:00 am AEST

September 13 at 03:00 am AEST New Zealand: September 13 at 05:00 am NZST

Ad

The Takeover will conclude 10 days after the launch of the event. Be sure to complete all tasks within the participating games to earn Solo Creds and Crew Creds, and take over plots of land.

There are four districts in Tagtown, each leading to specific games on the Roblox platform. Use this guide to learn more about each district's location and contents.

What is The Takeover?

Create or join a crew to partake in the event (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover is an unprecedented platform-wide event on Roblox. It merges cooperative and competitive gameplay by tasking players to form crews and defend their neighbourhood from others. Creds for purchasing plots/territories can be earned by finishing the challenges within the participating games.

Ad

Presently, there are 48 titles participating in this Roblox event. The long list includes popular experiences like Arsenal, Dress to Impress, Dead Rails, My Fishing Pier, and Tennis: Zero. Like other events in the platform's history, the new one features games across multiple genres.

Besides winning items by playing the event, you can purchase Creator UGC. Note that all of them require Robux, the premium currency, which can be acquired by spending real money.

Ad

Also check: How to join and create a Crew in The Takeover

FAQs on Roblox The Takeover

How do I access the portals in Tagtown?

To access the portals, simply step into them.

How many games are part of the event?

A total of 48 games are currently participating in the event.

How long will the event last?

The Takeover will run for exactly 10 days, ending on September 22 or 23, depending on your timezone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025