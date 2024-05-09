Where is Division 12 in Type Soul?

Divisions in Type Soul are the main way Soul Reaper players interact with the race-specific progression system. This is the game’s version of a sub-faction, where you can either go on solo quests or cooperate with friends to complete missions for your division.

There are 13 Divisions in total. However, the one that offers the quickest way to obtain division XP is Division 12, which is denoted by the umbrella icon when the waypoints are activated using the comma button. Like every other division, Division 12 is located in Soul Society.

Lost in Soul Society and cannot find your way to Division 12? This guide will walk you through the Soul Reaper city and help you reach the highly sought-after division easily.

Finding Division 12 in Type Soul

The tower region in Soul Society (Image via Roblox || ShadowEUG on YouTube)

To find Division 12 in Type Soul's Soul Society, use the comma key on your keyboard, bring up the icons that represent every division on the screen.

For simplicity’s sake, let’s assume you are close to the large tower in Soul Society. If you are facing the tower, turn around and walk across the courtyard until you see an entrance gate to the left. Walk through it and climb the ladder resting against the wall on the right.

Walking across the wall towards the Division 12 HQs (Image via Roblox || ShadowEUG on YouTube)

Facing straight ahead, continue walking on the edge of the wall and jump down to the left once it ends. Enter the building on the left and go through the path on the left. Immediately afterward, go through the doorway on the right to find the division headquarters. You can find the division commander in the room next to it.

And there you have it: an easy way to freely navigate to Division 12 at any point during your playthrough.

Also read: How to get Shikai in Type Soul

About Division 12 in Type Soul

The Division 12 Commander (Image via Roblox and ShadowEUG on YouTube)

Division 12 is a popular division to join among Soul Reaper players as it offers the easiest quests to farm division XP. Its quests have you complete an Osu-like rhythm game, where you click the moment a round icon pops up on the screen.

The minigame is short and saves plenty of time, which is what makes it so popular among Soul Reapers.

Also read: Type Soul: Guide and FAQs

FAQs

How do I join Division 12 in Type Soul?

Like with all divisions, talk to the Division 12 Commander and answer with “Yes” when prompted to join it.

Can I rejoin Division 12 after leaving it in Type Soul?

Yes, you can join and leave Division 12 whenever you need to, something that is true for all divisions.

How do I leave a division in Type Soul?

You can talk to the NPC Khaotxc in Soul Society to leave your division as many times as you need.

For more Type Soul-related content, feel free to check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback