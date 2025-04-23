Where is the Mysterious Scientist in Blox Fruits?

The Mysterious Scientist in Blox Fruits is an important NPC who gives you access to the Admin Panel, a feature added with Update 26. By using it, you can upgrade your Blox Fruit and enhance its capabilities. Earlier, the Mysterious Scientist could only be interacted with to acquire Microchips for Raid battles. But things have now changed, and this NPC is considerably more important.

Since there is no map highlighting the location of the Mysterious Scientist in this game, this guide explains where to find this NPC and how it is beneficial for your playthrough.

How to find the Mysterious Scientist in Blox Fruits

The Mysterious Scientist is found in both the Second and the Third Seas in this Roblox title. Follow the steps mentioned below to find this NPC in both areas easily.

Mysterious Scientist's location in the Second Sea

Switch to the right colors to unlock a hidden door (Image via Roblox | YouTube@NeedForGaming)

The Mysterious Scientist is hidden behind a locked door inside the Factory in the Kingdom of Rose. To find him, go to the Factory, specifically near the four huge screens. Then, change the color of the screen to this order: Red, Blue, Green, and Blue. Do this by pressing the buttons in front of the screen. Also, double-tap on a button to change its color.

After doing this, a secret door will open on the left side of the factory. Follow the passage behind that door to reach a ladder. You can then climb on that ladder to finally find and interact with the Mysterious Scientist.

Mysterious Scientist's location in the Third Sea

In the Third Sea, the Mysterious Scientist is found inside a room in the Castle on the Sea. This room is found on the opposite side of the "set home point" NPC.

What does the Mysterious Scientist do in Blox Fruits?

The Admin Panel (Image via Roblox)

Upon interacting with the Mysterious Scientist, you will get the option to buy Microchips or use the Admin Panel. To purchase the Microchips, you must be Level 1,100 or above in this game. Currently, you can buy two types of Microchips from the Mysterious Scientist: Normal and Advanced.

The Normal Microchip costs 100,000 Beli or any Physical Blox Fruit. On the other hand, you can get the Advanced Microchip by 1,000 Fragments, or a Physical Blox Fruit that's worth 1,000,000 Beli. Once bought, you can use the Microchips to activate a Normal or Advanced Raid mission.

Apart from this, the Mysterious Scientist allows you to upgrade fruits like the Eagle Fruit and the Gravity Fruit. All you have to do is select the dialogue with the Admin Panel. Once you have access to the Admin Panel, you can do certain tasks, collect materials, and reach Mastery levels to buy upgrades for the fruits.

FAQs

What does the Admin Panel do in Blox Fruits?

The Admin Panel is a feature that allows you to upgrade your Blox Fruit in this game.

What does a Microchip do in Blox Fruits?

A Microchip can be used to begin a Normal or Advanced Raid based on its type.

Where is the Mysterious Scientist located in the Third Sea in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Mysterious Scientist in one of the rooms inside the Castle on the Sea.

