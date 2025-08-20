Which is the rarest Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot?

Steal a Brainrot is all about collecting brainrot-based characters to complete the in-game index. Characters are categorized into seven rarities, ranging from Common to Secret, which determines their income-earning efficiencies. While Secrets are generally a rare find, one Brainrot belonging to this category, the Dragon Cannelloni, is particularly elusive and a prestigious prize for any collector.

Let's dive into the details of the rarest Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot.

About the rarest Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot

The Dragon Cannelloni's silhouette in the Brainrot Index (Image via Roblox)

The Dragon Cannelloni is the rarest Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot. During one of their Admin Abuse events, developer SpyderSammy revealed via a server-wide message that they have made the character exceptionally rare. Its exact spawn chance is unknown, but very few copies of it exist in the game.

Besides its high rarity, the Dragon Cannelloni has an exceedingly high price. It is the most expensive unit, costing 100,000,000,000 Cash (100B), far surpassing the price of Los Hotspotsitos (3B) and Garama and Madundung (10B). Both beginner and veteran players struggle to accumulate such an amount, especially considering that Rebirths reset your Cash.

A Dragon Cannelloni can make you a billionaire in quick time. It generates 100 million Cash per second, so having it in your base is like possessing a gold mine. Note that its earnings can be boosted by Mutations and Traits.

This Secret Brainrot is not part of any Lucky Block and cannot be acquired from the Fuse Machine. Thus, the only way to obtain it is by purchasing it from the conveyor belt or stealing it from other players.

For the best chances of finding a Dragon Cannelloni on the conveyor belt, play during the Admin Abuse events in Steal a Brainrot. The developer could spawn the coveted Brainrot to mark a special occasion. That said, it is important to have the required currency (100B Cash) to add the unit to your base.

Some Secret Brainrots generate millions of Cash every second. You can learn more about their price and earnings in this guide.

Other rare Brainrots and how to get them

A Candy-mutated Chimpanzini Spiderini (Image via Roblox) Chimpanzini Spiderini

The Dragon Cannelloni tops the rarity chart in Steal a Brainrot and is followed by the other units, whose names and obtainability are mentioned below:

Chimpanzini Spiderini (Secret) : Spawns during admin events. When it does, purchase it with 100,000,000 Cash.

: Spawns during admin events. When it does, purchase it with 100,000,000 Cash. Garama and Madudung (Secret) : Spawns during admin events when the server has a 4x Luck. You can buy it with 10,000,000,000 Cash.

: Spawns during admin events when the server has a 4x Luck. You can buy it with 10,000,000,000 Cash. Nuclearo Dinossauro (Secret) : Purchasable from the conveyor belt for 2,500,000,000 Cash.

: Purchasable from the conveyor belt for 2,500,000,000 Cash. Karkerkar Kurkur (Secret) : Spawns during admin events. Compared to most other Secrets, it has a low cost, requiring only 100,000,000 Cash.

: Spawns during admin events. Compared to most other Secrets, it has a low cost, requiring only 100,000,000 Cash. Bombardini Tortinii (Brainrot God): Spawns during the weekly Taco Tuesday events. It costs 50,000,000 Cash.

It is possible to steal the aforementioned units from others. However, it is easier said than done, given that most players who possess such Brainrots prefer to play in private servers.

Also check: How to create a private server in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Is it possible to trade for a Dragon Cannelloni?

Yes, several players on the game's Discord server are looking to trade their Dragon Cannelloni. Negotiate with them to obtain the character, but be aware of potential scams.

Which is the best Mutation for Dragon Cannelloni?

Rainbow is the best Mutation due to its provided high income multiplier.

Is Dragon Cannelloni the highest-earning Brainrot?

Yes, this Secret Brainrot generates the most Cash every second ($100M/s).

