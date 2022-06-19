Wisteria codes in Roblox: Free Reroll and Resets (June 2022)

Roblox Wisteria codes can be used to acquire free breath resets and demon art resets. It is a fantastic method to earn free in-game items simply by playing the game.

Wisteria is a Roblox game based on the manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and inspired by anime. To progress through the game, players can use an in-depth fighting system and breathing methods to create distinctive attack patterns, as well as fulfill tasks and defeat opponents.

Players can play as their favorite Demon Slayer anime and become a top warrior in Roblox Wisteria

Active codes in Roblox Wisteria

Wisteria free codes are only valid for a limited time; they will expire after a few days, so redeem them as quickly as possible to get the prizes and continue playing the game.

To avoid gift code errors, players should make sure to input the redemption code in the game exactly as it appears in the list above, including any special characters and letter case. The best way is to copy and paste the code.

!BDAReset– Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!BreathReset– Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!DemonAppearance– Redeem this code in the game to get a Demon Appearance reset

!HairDrip– Redeem this code in the game to get the Hair and Eye Reroll

!HaoriReset– Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!NichirinColor– Redeem this code in the game to get nichirin color reroll

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Wisteria

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

!10000WISHES – Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!1000FOLLOWS – Redeem this code in the game to get a Nichirin color reset

!100KBDA – Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!100KBreath – Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!100KDEMONAPP – Redeem this code in the game to get a Demon Appearance reset

!20000LIKES – Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!2021Breath – Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!2021DemonArt – Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reset

!25000LIKES – Redeem this code in the game to get a Face, Eye, and Hair reroll

!30000LIKES – Redeem this code in the game to get a Face reroll

!80000LIKESDEMON – Redeem this code in the game to get a demon appearance reroll

!80000LIKESHAORI – Redeem this code in the game to get a Slayer Haori Reset

!90000LIKES – Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!BDAReroll – Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reroll

!Christmas – Redeem this code in the game to get a Nichirin color/appearance reroll

!Demon80K – Redeem this code in the game to get a demon appearance reroll

!NICHIRIN80K – Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

!SUBTOIBEMAINE – Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!SUBTOINFERNASU – Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reset

!SUBTOSAGEE – Redeem this code in the game to get a Face reroll

!SUBTOVALEKIS – Redeem this code in the game to get a Face reroll

!TWEETBDA – Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!TWEETBREATH – Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Wisteria

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox platform and login with the username and password.

Players can start the game and wait for it to load.

Onc the game has loaded completely, click on the Codes option which is located at the top of the screen.

Now, a new screen will open with box to Enter Codes.

Copy and paste the code in the box.

Finally, click the “Redeem” button to get all the free promised rewards.

More codes in Roblox Wisteria

The latest Wisteria codes can be obtained on the game's official social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, and the game's official Discord server.

The game's developers frequently issue these free codes on important occasions such as the game's milestones, popular occasions, collaborations, and special events. The game's Roblox main page contains all of the links.

