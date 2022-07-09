Wisteria codes in Roblox: Free resets and rerolls (July 2022)

Wisteria players will get free breath and demon art resets using codes on Roblox. It's a great way to acquire free in-game items. Players can use these codes to grow quickly or continue playing a normal game if they love to explore.

Wisteria is predominantly inspired by anime and is based on the manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Players can construct distinctive attack patterns, complete tasks, and take out enemies as they go through the game using a complex fighting system and breathing techniques.

In Roblox Wisteria, users can assume the role of their favorite Demon Slayer character

Active codes in Roblox Wisteria

Free Wisteria tickets are only active for a short period of time and will expire after a few days. Players should use them as soon as possible to collect the rewards and carry on playing the game.

!BDAReset- Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!BreathReset- Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!DemonAppearance- Redeem this code in the game to get a Demon Appearance reset

!HairDrip- Redeem this code in the game to get the Hair and Eye Reroll

!HaoriReset- Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!NichirinColor- Redeem this code in the game to get nichirin color reroll

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Wisteria

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

!10000WISHES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!1000FOLLOWS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Nichirin color reset

!100KBDA - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!100KBreath - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!100KDEMONAPP - Redeem this code in the game to get a Demon Appearance reset

!20000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!2021Breath - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!2021DemonArt - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reset

!25000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Face, Eye, and Hair reroll

!30000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Face reroll

!80000LIKESDEMON - Redeem this code in the game to get a demon appearance reroll

!80000LIKESHAORI - Redeem this code in the game to get a Slayer Haori Reset

!90000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!BDAReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reroll

!BDAReset - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reset

!BreathReset - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!BreathReset - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!Christmas - Redeem this code in the game to get a Nichirin color/appearance reroll

!Demon80K - Redeem this code in the game to get a demon appearance reroll

!DemonAppearance - Redeem this code in the game to get an appearance reroll

!NICHIRIN80K - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

!SUBTOIBEMAINE - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!SUBTOINFERNASU - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reset

!SUBTOSAGEE - Redeem this code in the game to get a Face reroll

!SUBTOVALEKIS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Face reroll

!TWEETBDA - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!TWEETBREATH - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Wisteria

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin the Roblox Anime adventures.

Allow the game to load completely. It takes a little longer, so players must be patient, just like with all the other Roblox games.

After the game has fully launched, look for the Codes button on the side of the screen.

The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list in the "Code here" page.

The promised rewards will be added to the players' accounts after they enter the code.

Players must enter the redemption code into the game precisely as it appears in the list above, including any special characters and letter cases, to prevent gift code issues. Copying and pasting the code is the best method.

