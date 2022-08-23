World of Magic codes in Roblox: Free crowns and multipliers (August 2022)

In Roblox World of Magic, Crown is an essential currency that's crucial for purchasing new tools, clothes, and equipment. In that regard, players can use the game's codes to accrue more of this resource. Furthermore, these can even increase the amount of Crown or Experience acquired. Codes will also enable players to begin studying magic much more quickly.

In this game, one can either assume the character of a strong wizard who defends the world from evil or a cunning one who aids in its destruction. They can level up their avatars in addition to learning spells and performing tasks of varied difficulty.

If a team of players wants to become the most powerful organization in the land, they should start a guild and level it up quickly.

Use free Roblox World of Magic codes to perform lethal spells and vanquish wicked monsters

Active codes in Roblox World of Magic

Here are the active codes in the game:

Alchemy200 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Crowns.

ChosenOne - Redeem this code in the game to get an x2 XP multiplier for five in-game hours.

Curse300 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Crowns.

DeepSea300 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Crowns.

FastLevels2 - Redeem this code in the game to get an x2 XP multiplier for ten in-game hours.

FishingMaster - Redeem this code in the game to get an x2 Crowns multiplier for five in-game hours.

GreatHolidayz - Redeem this code in the game to get an x2 XP multiplier and an x2 Crown multiplier for 24 in-game hours.

HadesBoost - Redeem this code in the game to get an x1.6 Crown multiplier for ten in-game hours.

HalloweenBoost - Redeem this code in the game to get a 1.5 Crown multiplier and a 1.5 XP multiplier for 24 in-game hours.

Loot5 - Redeem this code in the game to get x1.5 Crowns for five in-game hours.

New2021Year - Redeem this code in the game to get an x1.5 XP multiplier and x1.5 Crown multiplier for 24 in-game hours.

Prometheus400 - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Crowns.

Sails400 - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Crowns.

Selectorch200 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Crowns.

Vastira500 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Crowns.

WarAges300 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Crowns.

WeKnow10 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1.5 XP for ten in-game hours.

Detailed steps for redeeming codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox World of Magic

These codes don't work anymore:

Brooms - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Fireball - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Magician - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

ThanksGiving - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Update1 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Wicked - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox World of Magic

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Use the generated username and password to log into the gaming platform.

Enter the game's name into the search field to find it on the homepage. Once you've found the World of Magic game, launch it.

Let the game finish loading. Like all the other games on Roblox, it takes a little longer to load.

Look for the Twitter logo on the side of the screen once the game has fully launched. Players are welcome to click on it.

To use the codes, the following step must be perfect. A working code should be copied and pasted into the "Code window's here" box.

To finally acquire the benefits that the developers had promised, gamers can click the submit button.

More codes in Roblox World of Magic

To learn about the new codes and other content, all players need to do is follow the game's official Twitter account. When the game reaches milestones, hosts events, or gets improvements, one can anticipate new codes.

Those who are interested can also join the Roblox World of Magic Discord server, where fresh codes are routinely provided. The game's players and moderators encourage creative expression and impromptu conversations. By following the Discord channel, one may stay in touch with the game's vibrant community.

Aside from interacting with other players, beginners can learn more about the game and pick up a few tips.

