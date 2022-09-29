World of Magic codes in Roblox: Free crowns and multipliers (September 2022)

Enjoy a magical adventure in Roblox World of Magic. When the game starts, players have the choice to either be a wizard who saves the world or be a dark wizard who is fighting the magic council for his wrong deeds. The game has various maps and magic powers to find. Players can create a strong guild to become a top player.

Players can redeem free codes to get the in-game currency, Crown. These crowns can be used to get advanced weapons and upgrades. Codes can also be redeemed for multipliers that help in earning more crowns for a certain period.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox World of Magic

Active codes in Roblox World of Magic

Here are the active codes in the game:

Alchemy200 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 crowns

ChosenOne - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an x2 XP multiplier for five in-game hours

Curse300 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 crowns

DeepSea300 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 crowns

FastLevels2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an x2 XP multiplier for ten in-game hours

FishingMaster - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an x2 crowns multiplier for five in-game hours

GreatHolidayz - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an x2 XP multiplier and an x2 crown multiplier for 24 in-game hours

HadesBoost - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an x1.6 crown multiplier for ten in-game hours

HalloweenBoost - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 1.5 crown multiplier and a 1.5 XP multiplier for 24 in-game hours

Loot5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn x1.5 crowns for 5 in-game hours

New2021Year - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an x1.5 XP multiplier and x1.5 crown multiplier for 24 in-game hours

Prometheus400 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 400 crowns

Sails400 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 400 crowns

Selectorch200 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 crowns

Vastira500 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 crowns

WarAges300 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 crowns

WeKnow10 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1.5 XP for ten in-game hours

Expired codes in Roblox World of Magic

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

Wicked- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

Update1- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

ThanksGiving- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

Magician- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

Fireball- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

Brooms- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox World of Magic

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

On the device of your choice, launch the Roblox platform. PCs and mobile devices running Android and iOS are both acceptable. Use your own password and username to get into your Roblox account.

On the platform's home page, enter the game's name and hit search. After locating it, start the game and wait for it to load.

When the game has finished loading and the home page is visible, select "Menu" by tapping on the button in the left hand side.

A new window will appear as soon as you do that. You must select the "Twitter codes" option from the many available choices.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Copy and paste an active code into the text box.

There is a potential that if you type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.

Finally, you're free to select "Redeem" from the menu. You'll get the rewards right away.

More codes in Roblox World of Magic

When the game reaches a new milestone, the developers are constantly inspired to distribute free coupons. The number of visits and likes the game receives is used to determine the milestones. The game has received over 164,000 likes and 28 million visits as of right now.

Players only need to follow the game's official Twitter account to get started. There are frequently new codes and other special game-related information uploaded there.

Players can also sign up for Roblox Da Hood's special Discord server, where fresh codes are routinely shared.

