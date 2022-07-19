World of Magic codes in Roblox: Free crowns and XP multipliers (July 2022)

Using Roblox World of Magic codes, players can instantly obtain Crowns that can be spent on new equipment, apparel and tools. Some of these hacks can even multiply the Crown or Experience gained.

With the aid of these free codes, players should be able to start studying magic much more rapidly. This article includes a list of the available free Roblox World of Magic codes.

In this game, players can take on the role of either a powerful wizard who protects the world from evil or a malicious one who helps bring about its demise.

In addition to learning spells and completing objectives of varying difficulty, they can level up their avatars. Players should establish a guild and level it up rapidly if they want to become the most dominant group in the land.

Active codes in Roblox World of Magic

Codes for Roblox don't have a specific validity period or expiration date. This implies that they may suddenly cease to function. Therefore, players should utilize the codes as soon as possible and take advantage of the incentives.

The game's active codes are listed below:

Alchemy200 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Crowns

ChosenOne - Redeem this code in the game to get an x2 XP multiplier for five in-game hours.

Curse300 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Crowns

DeepSea300 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Crowns

FastLevels2 - Redeem this code in the game to get an x2 XP multiplier for ten in-game hours.

FishingMaster - Redeem this code in the game to get an x2 Crowns multiplier for five in-game hours.

GreatHolidayz - Redeem this code in the game to get an x2 XP multiplier and an x2 Crown multiplier for 24 in-game hours.

HadesBoost - Redeem this code in the game to get an x1.6 Crown multiplier for ten in-game hours.

HalloweenBoost - Redeem this code in the game to get a 1.5 Crown multiplier and a 1.5 XP multiplier for 24 in-game hours.

Loot5 - Redeem this code in the game to get x1.5 Crowns for 5 in-game hours

New2021Year - Redeem this code in the game to get an x1.5 XP multiplier and x1.5 Crown multiplier for 24 in-game hours.

Prometheus400 - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Crowns

Sails400 - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Crowns

Selectorch200 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Crowns

Vastira500 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Crowns

WarAges300 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Crowns

WeKnow10 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1.5 XP for ten in-game hours

Expired codes in Roblox World of Magic

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

Brooms - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Fireball - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Magician - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

ThanksGiving - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Update1 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Wicked - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox World of Magic

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

To enter the gaming platform, use the generated username and password.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Open up the World of Magic game once you've located it.

Allow the game to load completely. It takes a little longer to load, just like all the other games on Roblox.

When the game has fully launched, look for the Twitter logo on the side of the screen. Players can go ahead and click it.

The nest step must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list in the "Code here" space in the pop-window.

The players can hit the submit button to finally receive the rewards that were promised by the creators.

The codes can also be typed, however copying and pasting them will prevent annoying mistakes.

More codes in Roblox World of Magic

To get more World of Magic codes, join the Discord server or follow the official Twitter account. Players may also join the Roblox group to receive game updates.

Additional codes typically become available as the game advances and undergoes big changes. Players will find the mentioned accounts on the main page.

