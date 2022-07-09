Your Bizarre Adventure codes in Roblox: Free arrows and items (July 2022)

Your Bizarre Adventure is a popular combat-based RPG Roblox game inspired by the anime series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. In the game, players must defeat gangs of adversaries in order to level up and acquire 'Stands,' which are necessary components to unlock new powers and boost stats.

Players can use Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure codes to strengthen their spiritual talents, which will help them battle gangs and rise to the top. With the codes, players can get new arrows and tools without paying for them. Players can also get the option to reset their skills and 'Stands' in addition to 'Rokakaka.'

Become the greatest Stand user in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure using free codes

Active codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

These Roblox codes do not have a fixed expiry date and can expire at any time. Therefore, players are advised to use them at the earliest.

HUGE- Redeem this code in the game to get DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka (NEW) [Must be Presitge 3+]]

YareYareDawa- Redeem this code in the game to get Lucky Arrow (NEW) [Must be Prestige 3+]

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

100kSubsLesGOO - Redeem this code in the game to get Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

200kLikesBruh - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows

262kStand - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward (Prestige 3+ Required)

325k_LIKES_DUB - Redeem this code in the game to get Lucky Arrow (Expires May 23)

344k_Likes - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow (Expires May 28)

600kLikesFTW - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+)

80kSubTHX! - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow

EXP1 - Redeem this code in the game to get EXP

EXP2 - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 EXP for 25 minutes

EXP3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x EXP for 25 minutes

EXP4 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x EXP for 25 minutes

GIMMETUSK - Redeem this code in the game to get Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

GiveMeSixPistols - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

ily - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

Le225kDub - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow (Requires Prestige 3+)

LUCKY_420k_LIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get Lucky Arrow

Nostalgic - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward (Must be Prestige 1+)

OMG700KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

SorryForShutdowns - Redeem this code in the game to get reward (Requires Prestige 3+)

sryForLeShutdownz - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows (Requires Prestige 3+)

Star Code Infernasu - Redeem this code in the game to get Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP (Must be Prestige 1+)

SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow (Prestige 3+ Required)

Test - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward (Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+)

ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - Redeem this code in the game to get Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow (Require 3+ Prestige)

THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Rakakaka and Arrow (Must be Prestige 1+)

ThxFor185k - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost (Must be Prestige +1)

ThxFor188k - Redeem this code in the game to get Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost

ThxFor200k - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow (Requires Prestige 3)

ThxFor30kSubs - Redeem this code in the game to get Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows (Requires 3+ Prestige)

ThxVeryDelicious - Redeem this code in the game to get reward (Requires Prestige 3+)

Yay237k - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow (Requires Prestige +3)

Yay242k - Redeem this code in the game to get Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow (Prestige 3+ Required)

Yay251k - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka (Prestige 3+ Required)

YES150kSubs - Redeem this code in the game to get Rib Cage and Left Arm

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Players can complete these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Open the Roblox game.

Click on the Menu button in the lower right corner.

Click on the gear icon labeled 'Settings.'

Find the box that says 'Enter a code to Redeem here,' and copy-paste or type the codes from the active list.

After entering the code, click on the 'Redeem Code' button underneath the text box to get the promised rewards.

