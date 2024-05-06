  • home icon
Zyleak’s MM2 Codes (May 2024)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified May 06, 2024 12:23 GMT
Latest codes in Zyleak’s MM2 (Image via Roblox)

Game makers typically distribute Zyleak’s MM2 codes to users of this Roblox hunting game where players may take on multiple roles and get an advantage over other players. This allows players to access additional freebies. Zyleak's MM2 sticks out among the many Roblox games available, with its distinct gameplay style in which three players take turns acting as the sheriff, killer, and survivor.

Three roles are available to players: the killer, who has to kill everyone without getting caught; the survivor, who has to escape the killer until time runs out; and the sheriff, who has to keep everyone safe by killing the secret murderer with a gun. Players may add free stuff to their gameplay experience by using these codes.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Zyleak’s MM2. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Zyleak’s MM2 Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Zyleak’s MM2 (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The codes given below are now live and available for use, giving gamers fantastic prizes and advantages. It's best to redeem them right away because this title can make them inactive if you don't use them right away.

List of Active Zyleak's MM2 Codes

CODES

REWARDS

EASTER24

1 Carrot (New)

GOLDMINE

1k Coins

PINKWRATH

Pink Wrath Sword

ORANGECANDLE25K

Orange Candleflame Sword

REMILIA35THOUSAND

Remilia Sword

DARK

Darkshot Gun

CHANGE

Darksword

SWARLS

Full Moon Sword

PENNY

Chroma Vampire’s Edge

TUGA

Chroma Scythe

BRAWL

Chroma Icebrawler

CUTTINGLOGZ

Logcutter

FESTIVESZN

Festivity Knife

COOLGUY

Chroma Scythe

2024

2024 Knife

ST34MPUNK

Steampunk Glove

100MVISITS

100M Corrupt Knife

PLUNGER

Triple Plunger Gun

ICEFLAKEYYY

Chroma Iceflake

ICEYPINKY123

Pink Ice Dragon

WS10

WS10 Knife

VALENTINES

Valentine’s Sword

M4G1C

Magical Greatsword

FIDGETSPINNER

Fidget Spinner

EMANSBARBIETHING

Pink Corrupt Knife

FOOTY

Soccer Ball

LUCKY

Lucky Striker

INFLATABLE

Inflatable Sword

P1ZZ4

Pizza Sword

PRESENTFOR75

Rewards

HALLOWEEN2023

Traveler's Axe

BATZ

Bat's Blade and Bat's Revolver

FREECOINS

5,000 coins

BAT30THOUSAND

Purple Bat

FIREFIRE

Firey reward

EMANSPINKY

Pink Corrupt reward

TRELLSREDTHING

Red Corrupt reward

LIKEGOAL5000

Sparkle reward

ICEBREAKER

Icebreaker reward

CHROMASEER

Seer reward

MILESTONE10M

Galaxy Slasher reward

10KBALL

Basketball reward

CRYSTAL7000

Crystal Heat reward

PHANTOM37500

Toxic Phantom reward

SWIRLY

Swirly Axe reward

HALLOW

Hallowscythe reward

BATTLEAXE

Battleaxe reward

LASER

Laser reward

ICE

Icecrucher reward

FALLWAVES10000

Fall Waves reward

BLOXYTHROPY

Trophy

20KBRILLIANT

Brilliant Knife

BACK2SCHOOL

Pencil Sword and Pencil Launcher

GOLDSAW2500

Gold Saw

MONEYMONEYZ

5,000 Coins

LIKEGOAL15K

5,000 Coins

Inactive Zyleak’s MM2 codes

In Zyleak's MM2, several codes are no longer valid and functional. When you try to utilize them, you will get an error notice since these codes are no longer working.

List of Zyleak's MM2 Inactive Codes

CODES

REWARDS

RELEASE

Free Rewards

JD

Free Rewards

LIKEGOAL15K

Free Rewards

LIKES500

Free Rewards

LIKES1000

Free Rewards

LIKES2000

Free Rewards

VISITS1MIL

Free Rewards

GOAL3000

Free Rewards

SILVERTHROPHY25K

Free Rewards

LIGHTUP

Free Rewards

PUMKINBOW

Free Rewards

How to redeem Zyleak’s MM2 codes

Redeem codes in Zyleak’s MM2 (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes in Zyleak's MM2 is a simple and straightforward process.

  • Open Zyleak's MM2 in Roblox.
  • Click on the Inventory Icon located on the right side of the screen.
  • Enter the code into the text box positioned at the bottom right corner of the Inventory menu.
  • Click on Redeem to claim your rewards.

What are Zyleak’s MM2 codes about, and what’s their importance?

Claim free items via discord in Zyleak’s MM2 (Image via Roblox)

Use these codes immediately to receive fantastic weapon skins and a ton of other valuable items while they are still valid. Zyleak's MM2 codes allow players to modify their blades and weapons in several ways. Each participant is assigned a role at random in this murder mystery game. Invest your cash in entertaining add-ons such as emotes, boxes, weapons, and animals.

Bookmarking Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visiting regularly will also keep you informed about the latest active and expired codes.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Zyleak’s MM2 codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Zyleak’s MM2 invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Improper code functionality can stem from various reasons, often due to outdated codes. Since codes are frequently added and removed from the game, they may expire suddenly. When entering codes, double-checking spelling is crucial as they are often case-sensitive. To avoid issues, ensure precise entry as per the list. Copying and pasting can also save time if possible.

Where to find new Zyleak’s MM2 codes

Zyleak's official Discord channel, MM2, and its official YouTube channel, @ZyleakMM2, are two places where you may follow along on this trip.

FAQs on Zyleak’s MM2 codes

What are the latest Zyleak’s MM2 codes?

The latest code in Zyleak’s MM2 is "EASTER24", which grants you one Free Carrot.

Which code provides the best rewards in Zyleak’s MM2?

The codes "MONEYMONEYZ", "FREECOINS" & "LIKEGOAL15K" grant you 5,000 Coins each, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Zyleak’s MM2?

Use the codes right away to get amazing weapon skins and a ton of other important goods that let players customize their blades and weapons in a variety of ways.

