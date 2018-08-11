Asian Games 2018: Abhinav Bindra releases video to inspire young athletes, Watch Video

In a bid to inspire the youth of the country to aim for gold in the upcoming Asian Games and 2020 Olympics, India's only individual Olympic champion, Abhinav Bindra released a video to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his historic gold-winning performance.

The video, produced by JetSynthesys, captures the highlights of the ace shooter's successful journey, becoming an icon in the world of sports.

"You made me who I am. Now you inspire a billion others. I am cheering for the sportsmen and women of India to get our next #GoldforIndia #Olympics #TheGoldTurns10 #HappyBirthdayGold #Tokyo2020 #2YearstoGo," Bindra tweeted.

The 35-year-old, who has been appointed to the International Olympic Committee's prestigious Athletes' Commission, said support needs to be given to athletes not only when they become stars but when they work towards their goals.

"What makes winning truly worth it, is the journey, the hard work, determination, sacrifices, and perseverance. We have so much of budding talent in our country, I hope this video inspires many to follow suit and aim for Gold in both the Asian Games as well as the Olympics," he added.

"10 years ago, Abhinav began a revolution for Indian sportspersons to become champions of their sport. This video is more than just a tribute to Abhinav's efforts, it's an inspiration to emerging young talent in India to focus on their goals and win #GoldForIndia in the years to come!" MD & CEO, JetSynthesys, said Rajan Navani.

A gold at 2008 Beijing Olympics, multiple gold medals at Commonwealth Games, a silver at 2010 Asian Games and several other medals at shooting competitions make Abhinav one of the most respected athletes of the country. The video comes at a time when there is hardly any time left for the Asiad and the nervousness for some of the athletes would be kicking in. The inspiring sure to boost the morale of the athletes traveling to Jakarta as well as those aiming for a podium finish at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

