After brother's crash, skier Michelle Gisin skips WCup races

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion skier Michelle Gisin will skip World Cup races this week to be near her brother who is in a hospital after crashing in a downhill on Saturday.

Gisin, who is fourth in the overall standings, says she will miss giant slalom and slalom races starting on Friday at Courchevel, France.

In a Swiss ski federation statement, the 2018 Olympic gold medalist in combined says "my place is beside Marc and my family."

Marc Gisin broke ribs and sustained pelvic and back injuries in a dramatic fall at Val Gardena, Italy. He is being treated in his native Switzerland.

Michelle Gisin raced on Tuesday and Wednesday on the same Val Gardena slope and had her worst results this season in downhill and super-G.