Antonio Brown released by Oakland Raiders

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 07 Sep 2019, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Antonio Brown, who has been released by the Oakland Raiders

After a drama-filled 48 hours between the Raiders and disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown, Oakland have decided to move on a day before the season starts.

The team officially announced his release on Saturday, just hours after the star wideout asked to be let go on Instagram.

Brown shared a message that read: "You are gonna p*** a lot of people off when you start doing what's best for you."

In the same post, he added: "And that's fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines [sic]. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years.

"I'm not mad at anyone. I'm just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong." Release me @raiders #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake."

Oakland soon confirmed they had parted company with Brown. The briefest of statements, released on Twitter and their official website, read: "The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today."

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

According to ESPN, the Raiders fined Brown $215,073.53 on Friday for conduct detrimental to the team and voided his guaranteed money.

Brown told ESPN that the Raiders took away more than $29million in guaranteed money from his contract, stating there's "no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week."

Advertisement

He had also been fined nearly $54,000 earlier in the week for missing practice time and a walk-through, also considered to be conduct detrimental to the team.

Brown posted his displeasure with his first fine on Instagram while taking a shot at the Raiders. Shortly after, multiple reports indicated Oakland was considering suspending the wideout.

After 24 hours of speculation and uncertainty about his status with the Raiders, Brown apologised to the team on Friday and head coach Jon Gruden said the plan was for Brown to play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

That plan has changed rather quickly.