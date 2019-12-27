Antonio Brown visiting with Saints

Antonio Brown is visiting with the New Orleans Saints as he seeks to resurrect his NFL career.

Brown has been without a team since being released by the New England Patriots in September amid allegations of sexual assault and rape.

He was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in March after a tumultuous 2018 campaign.

However, he never played a down for the Raiders, who granted his release on September 7 following a series of controversies. Brown agreed to join the Patriots later that day.

Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his lone appearance for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Brown is working out for the Saints. Brown posted an image of his free agent waiver from the Saints on Instagram. The post was later deleted.

Free agent WR Antonio Brown is visiting the New Orleans #Saints today, source confirms as Brown posted on Instagram. Here is his waiver he posted pic.twitter.com/1wQhE5ZPV8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro will hope his visit to New Orleans yields a return to the field with a Super Bowl contender in the Saints.

New Orleans have already won the NFC South and are 12-3 going into the final week of the regular season. They can still clinch the NFC's top seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

However, should he sign with the Saints, it is expected he will be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, preventing him from returning to the field until an investigation into the accusations against him is complete.