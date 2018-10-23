AP sources: Giants trade cornerback Eli Apple to Saints

Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press the New York Giants are trading cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints.

One of the people says the Giants will receive a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020 for Apple, a first-round pick in 2016 out of Ohio State.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.

Apple, the 10th pick overall in 2016, has 23 tackles this season, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The NFL's trade deadline is Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.

The Giants are 1-6 after a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

The Saints (5-1) lead the NFC South and will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in a matchup of first-place teams.

This was somewhat of a make-or-break season for Apple. He had a bad year in 2017 and was called a cancer by safety Landon Collins because of his bad attitude. He was inactive for four games and suspended for the season finale.

The South Jersey native came back this season and was all business. He has shown flashes of being a good cornerback but at times has not made plays. His holding penalty on a third-down play cost the Giants a chance to get off the field with Atlanta pinned near its goal line.

New Orleans has been ranked near the bottom of the league in pass defense.

The Saints' pass defense gave up late touchdowns against Cleveland in Week 2 and Baltimore on Sunday and hung on for wins on missed point-after kicks.

The Saints lost top nickel back Patrick Robinson after three games because of an ankle injury. The veteran had joined the team as a free agent after a year in Philadelphia.