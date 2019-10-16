Bears place defensive tackle Hicks on IR

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 16 Oct 2019, 00:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Akiem Hicks

The Chicago Bears have been dealt another blow after defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was placed on injured reserve.

Hicks initially suffered his elbow injury in Chicago's Week 5 loss to the Oakland Raiders in London and is now ruled out for at least the next eight weeks.

The move comes one day after the team placed right guard Kyle Long on injured reserve as he continues to deal with a lingering hip issue.

Hicks, who has six tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one tackle-for-loss through four games this season, previously missed time in 2018 with a knee injury.

Bears coach Matt Nagy left the door open for Hicks to potentially return later this season, though.

The 29-year-old earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career last year when he had 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 55 tackles while starting in all 16 games for the third straight season.

#Bears roster moves:

We have placed DT Akiem Hicks on IR.

We also have signed OL Alex Bars from the practice squad to the active roster and have signed LB Fadol Brown to the practice squad. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 15, 2019