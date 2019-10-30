Bengals bench Dalton in favour of rookie Finley

Andy Dalton

The winless Cincinnati Bengals will have a new starting quarterback coming out of their bye week, with Ryan Finley replacing the benched Andy Dalton.

Dalton has started every Bengals game for which he has been healthy since Week 1 of his rookie season in 2011.

But with the Bengals off to an 0-8 start heading into a bye this weekend, coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Dalton's 32nd birthday that he has decided to make a change.

Taylor said on Tuesday: "I just know that we need to see what Ryan Finley can do and what he can provide for us.

"Since we drafted him, he's shown well in training camp, his opportunities in the preseason games were very impressive. And, so we've felt like there's a talent there and you don't know what you've got until you see it live.

"And so, that's where we're at right now and we'll give him an opportunity to showcase what he can do."

Finley, 24, was a fourth-round draft pick out of N.C. State this spring. He played well in the preseason, completing 73.4 per cent of his passes in three games with three touchdowns and an interception, but has not seen action in the regular season.

Dalton has completed 204 of 338 passes for 2,252 yards with nine TDs and eight interceptions through the first half of the season.

He is set to make $16.2million this season and is under contract for $17.7m in 2020, the final year of his current deal.

Finley will make his debut on November 10 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.