×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Brady, Edelman react to Gronkowski denting the Lombardi Trophy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    19 Apr 2019, 09:24 IST
Gronkowski-Rob-USNews-041719-ftr-getty
Rob Gronkowski

New England Patriots star Tom Brady has weighed in on Rob Gronkowski's latest stunt.

The Patriots revealed on Wednesday that Gronkowski dented the most recent Lombardi Trophy when the team threw out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game on April 9.

The 29-year-old used the trophy as a bat and damaged it while attempting to bunt a warmup toss thrown by Julian Edelman.

Brady took to Twitter shortly after the team released a video of the incident, shocked by Gronkowski.

Edelman also reacted to the news on his Twitter account.

"No comment," Edelman wrote.

Several of Gronkowski’s team-mates, including safety Duron Harmon, discussed the event in an interview with Patriots.com.

Advertisement

"You can't hide a baseball dent in there," Harmon said. "Everybody literally went to the trophy and saw it. I think Rob thought it was more funny than anything.

"The funniest thing about it all was it actually was a really good bunt. Like it was perfect technique. I don't even understand how he controlled the Lombardi. If the Red Sox had bunting practice, that would be teaching tape for them. He does everything perfect."

Meanwhile, Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram in late March. He spent all nine of his NFL seasons in New England.

Gronkowski finished his career with 521 regular-season catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. He is the Patriots' career leader in touchdowns and is tied for the second-most receiving scores in playoff history.

Advertisement
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
RELATED STORY
Gronkowski the GOAT – Brady reacts to Patriots star's retirement
RELATED STORY
Edelman credits Brady, Belichick for Patriots' winning culture
RELATED STORY
Ajayi: Rams must have inward focus against Patriots
RELATED STORY
To teammates, Tom Brady stands alone as he chases 6th ring
RELATED STORY
Brady: Sixth Super Bowl doesn't change plans to keep playing
RELATED STORY
Rob Gronkowski, tight end de los Patriots, anuncia su retiro
RELATED STORY
Throwback night: Pats win Super Bowl the old-fashioned way
RELATED STORY
With surgical precision, Patriots cause a whole lot of pain
RELATED STORY
Gronk unleashed: Gronkowski sets course for retirement fun
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us