Broncos' Miller on players asking for trades: I think it's good

Denver Broncos star Von Miller has no problem with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jalen Ramsey requesting trades from their respective NFL teams.

Fitzpatrick reportedly asked to be dealt by the Miami Dolphins last week and was moved to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.

It was later reported in the week that Ramsey made a trade request after he was involved in a heated argument with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone during the 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Ramsey has not been dealt yet, but he reportedly expects to be playing for a new team by next week.

"You have seen some players that just try to find a way to go about in their contracts to go to a better team or to a team of their choice. I think it's good," Miller told reporters on Thursday. "If you don't see a future in a team that you're in right now, why wait it out?

"Why waste time on games, why waste energy trying to stick with the same team that you're with now if you don't see a future in it, especially if the team doesn't see a future in it. Why not find a team that does?"

Miller believes Ramsey does have a challenge on his hands, but he knows the Jaguars star's talent makes a deal easier to get done.

"It's [being granted a trade request] super hard in the NFL, but guys have been able to do it," Miller said. "You can't hide talent and the player that is talented enough to do it, I think they're able to empower themselves [to] get out of [a] contract or find teams that would trade for him.

"Whether it's Fitzpatrick or Ramsey or whoever it is. Especially if a team doesn't see a future in a player, why not get a trade?"

According to reports, every single team in the NFL have reached out to the Jaguars about picking up cornerback Ramsey.

It appears teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders are two franchises with significant interest. The Jaguars are reportedly looking for two first-round picks in return for the two-time Pro Bowl player.

The Broncos and Miller face off with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.