Chargers WR Allen leaves with injury after near-spectacular catch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    14 Dec 2018, 08:32 IST
keenan-allen-110215-usnews-getty-ftr
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers may have just lost Keenan Allen to an injury again.

Los Angeles announced the wide receiver was questionable to return to the team's Thursday matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs as he has sustained a hip injury.

Allen left the game one play after he nearly made a spectacular touchdown catch in the end zone in the second quarter.

The 26-year-old elevated for a catch, bobbled the ball and came down with it on the recovery in the corner of the end zone, but did not truly gain possession until he had gone out of bounds. It was ruled incomplete.

Allen came down on his hip on that play. He came up gimpy and had to be taken out on the next snap.

He went into the medical tent and the Chargers then announced he was questionable to return.

Allen leads the Chargers in catches (88), targets (121) and yards (1,074) and is second on the team in receiving touchdowns (6).

He has played all 16 games in a season just once. He played in a combined nine between 2015 and 2016.

