Denver Broncos owner Bowlen dies aged 75

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    14 Jun 2019, 17:02 IST
Pat Bowlen_cropped
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died on Thursday at the age of 75.

Named as majority owner in March 1984, Bowlen's tenure included three Super Bowl wins, while he was a 2019 selection for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He passed away peacefully at his home following a battle with Alzheimer's, his family announced via a statement on the Broncos' official website.

"We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family. His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans," the statement read.

"Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.

"Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humour. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.

"More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being."

Bowlen had 21 winning seasons with the Broncos. He also served as chairman of the NFL Broadcasting Committee and the NFL Management Council Executive Committee.

